1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Ogden

Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in Ogden, offering property owners affordable striping options for worn out parking lots, sport courts, and interior spaces.

OGDEN, Utah, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled out in Ogden, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Sometimes, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of Ogden owner Phillip Bond is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "As a new business, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity in everything we do. Our mission is to serve our community with honesty, transparency, and dedication," Bond said. "We believe that by building trust and fostering strong relationships, we can make a positive and lasting impact on our local community. Together, we will grow and thrive, always guided by our core values and unwavering commitment to excellence."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 801-823-1819 or visit https://1800striper.com/location/striper-of-ogden/ to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of Ogden