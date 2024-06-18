1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Palm Beach

Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in Palm Beach, offering property owners affordable striping options for worn out parking lots, sport courts, and interior spaces.

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 27, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled out in Palm Beach, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 20 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Sometimes, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of Palm Beach co-owners Alex Wallace, Ryan Spencer, and Dave Schaefers are looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "Southern Florida deserves parking solutions as dynamic as its communities," the partners said. "We're excited to introduce our comprehensive services, designed to elevate safety, accessibility, and visual appeal for all."

They continued, "Our mission goes beyond painting lines; it's about creating spaces that enhance the Southern Florida experience. We're dedicated to exceeding expectations and setting a new standard for parking lot management."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 561-544-7466 or visit https://1800striper.com/location/striper-of-palm-beach/ to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of Palm Beach