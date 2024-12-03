1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To St. Louis Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Ill., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise recently rolled out in St. Louis Metro East, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Sometimes, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of St. Louis Metro East owner Michael Slaton is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "As a new business owner in the St. Louis Metro East, I'm excited to offer essential services like parking lot striping, indoor line striping, and sports court markings," Slaton said. "I've seen firsthand that quality lines make a difference—helping local businesses stay organized, keeping our facilities safe, and creating welcoming spaces to gather. I'm thrilled to play a small role and contribute to our area by providing reliable, professional work that increases both appeal and accessibility. My goal is to build a reputation for excellence while supporting the community's growth and safety in every line we lay down."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 618-844-1210 or visit https://1800striper.com/location/striper-of-st-louis-metro-east/ to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of St. Louis Metro East