1-800-STRIPER® Set to Paint the Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes to West Broward & NW Miami-Dade

Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in West Broward & NW Miami-Dade, offering property owners affordable striping options for worn out parking lots, sport courts, and interior spaces .

WEST BROWARD, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise recently rolled out in West Broward, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots—as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Often, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of West Broward owner Michael Dettmer is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "A freshly painted parking lot is a small touch, but it shows that you care about the details that make your neighborhood thrive," Dettmer said. "We're here to help you accomplish that goal."

Business and property owners in West Broward & NW Miami-Dade Counties who are looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved spaces can call 954-300-1682 or visit https://1800striper.com/striper-of-west-broward to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of West Broward