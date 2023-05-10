1-800-TRUCKWRECK TO AWARD OVER $275,000 TO SOUTH ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS THROUGH ITS 2023 'MAKING A DIFFERENCE' SCHOLARSHIP

ATLANTA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group, is committed to giving back to the community it serves and thus has selected their 2023 "Making a Difference" Scholarship recipients. The award presentation will take place on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. at South Atlanta High School, 800 Hutchens Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30354.

This year 40 graduating seniors will each be awarded a $2,500 scholarship and an estimated $175,000 in scholarships will be renewed for 70 students, making a total of $275,000 in scholarship funds awarded by 1-800-TruckWreck. Created in 2016 by Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck, the "Making a Difference" Scholarship provides financial assistance to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities.

"Per usual, this year's recipients are stellar students. They exemplify excellence in every facet of their lives, proving them to be well rounded and grounded individuals," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "We're proud to assist them in the next phase of their journey to academic and personal success."

The names of the 40 "Making a Difference" Scholarship recipients are as follows:

Kimaya Jackson Davonte Warren Tamia Anderson Quentin Carter Jacey Turner Jaden Favors Ajani Johnson Bree Webb Chamarria Smith Jaliyah Scales Labrianna Langham Aireona Summers Juwarriyyah Mahmood Nikaya White Mariya Favors Fayth Ousby Kourtney McCommons Raylene' Magby Guadalupe Suastegui Imani Breslin Ambriell Brooks Aniya Favors Justin Freeman Gabreon L Wash Teresa Jackson Ma'Cara Curry Jada Fuller Shamiya wright Terriona Arnold Bishop Seabrook Taylor Hunter Taniya Kemp Sha'Niya Landrum Devin Cammick Cody Hall Chyneathia Hutchins Antwon Brown Jeremiah Longino Takela Murray Tremayne Grace

Previous scholarship recipients have found balance in their new academic environments, focusing more on maximizing their experiences, relationships, and grades rather than on how they will pay for books, tuition, and housing.

"My first semester at Tennessee State University was great. I worked as a dean scholar for the college of agriculture, and in November, I became the first ever freshman to win first place in my division for the Tennessee Academy of Sciences," said Aaliyah Cotton. "My last presentation was at the Capitol! I finished out last semester with a 3.8, and I have recently begun research with Vanderbilt."

Scholarship awards will be presented by Amy Witherite. Chaz Martin from Walmart will also present dorm room gifts to the scholarship recipients, as an extension of their partnership with 1-800-TruckWreck. Amy Witherite will close out the "Making A Difference" Scholarship presentation with remarks to students and staff.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, Fort Worth, and Chicago. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

1-800-TruckWreck Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1800TruckWreck/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/1800truckwreck/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/1800truckwreck

SOURCE Witherite Law Group