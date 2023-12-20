1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle leads efforts to help local homeowner in crisis

1-800 WATER DAMAGE

20 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

The trusted property restoration provider partnered with NW New Generation Services and Premier Restoration Services to repair, restore and rebuild Patricia Scibilia's severely damaged bathroom

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, a leader in the property restoration industry tirelessly devoted to Restoring What Matters Most™, recently lived up to its motto when the company helped Seattle-area homeowner Patricia Scibilia during an unexpected crisis.

The 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle team, including Rich Rye, director of sales and marketing, project coordinator Nina Coy, project manager Josh Jimenez and owners Tod and Joanne Sandberg, spearheaded efforts to offer free abatement, remediation and restoration services to repair and upgrade Scibilia's severely impacted bathroom after inspections revealed thousands of dollars' worth of water damage, asbestos and microbial growth.

In addition to suffering major damage to her home, Scibilia is still grieving the loss of her daughter, who recently passed away.

"When Nina told me 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle would provide their services at no cost, I was speechless," Scibilia said. "When I asked why they wanted to help me, she told me that maybe my late daughter was still looking out for me. This abounding kindness and thoughtfulness meant the world to me."

During an August inspection, Jimenez and his team identified severe damage to Scibilia's bathroom vanity and crawlspace and the subfloor beneath. The team also discovered that these areas were contaminated with asbestos. Over the following months, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle worked with NW New Generation Services and Premier Restoration Services on the extensive project, which was completed in November.

"When we learned about Patricia's unfortunate situation, including the recent loss of her daughter, we were determined to help," Rye said. "I'm so grateful to Tod and Joanne for agreeing to donate 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle's services, and to Nina and Josh for their hard work and commitment throughout the process, as well as to Efren Monares and his team at NW New Generation Services and Greg Barrett and his team at Premier Restoration Services. It's been incredibly gratifying to see our community come together to help one of our neighbors in need."

In addition to repair, remediation and restoration of Scibilia's bathroom, the project included the donation and installation of new flooring, new medicine cabinets and a new vanity and mirrors.

"This was a dream come true, with a brand-new vanity and gorgeous, updated features the icing on the cake," Scibilia said. "I will be forever grateful for the kindness and generosity Rich and 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle and the other companies have shown. Their efforts have truly changed my life."

Since its founding in 2002, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE has become a trusted name in the property restoration industry through its efficient services and unwavering commitment to restoring what matters most. 1-800 WATER DAMAGE places an emphasis on building lasting relationships with residents and businesses through quality customer service. The brand provides a wide range of services, including flood and water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, sewage cleanup, commercial restoration services, and mold removal and remediation.

1-800 WATER DAMAGE has the added advantage of being backed by BELFOR Franchise Group, a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group's national acclaim aids 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle as it continues to serve as a trusted resource for local homeowners in the midst of unforeseeable crises.

To request service or more information, call (206) 381-3041 or email 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle.

About 1-800 WATER DAMAGE

Founded in 2002, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE has become a leader in the property restoration industry and continues to make a major difference in the lives of homeowners when they're needed most. 1-800 WATER DAMAGE technicians across North America are equipped with the knowledge and tools to get the job done right the first time. In addition to long-lasting solutions that stand the test of time, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE places an emphasis on providing the ultimate customer experience as they restore homes and properties to a pre-damage condition. From the initial assessment to finetuning a game plan for each individual cleanup and restoration job, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE handles all the details so customers can focus on what matters most to them.

To learn more about 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, and to schedule a service, visit 1800waterdamage.com.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 13 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry & Upholstery Cleaning, COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ International, HOODZ International, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters, Safer Home Services, WINMAR, and Z PLUMBERZ.

For more information, please visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

