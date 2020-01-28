1-800 WATER DAMAGE Ranked a Top Franchise in Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500®

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800 WATER DAMAGE®, a national leader in the property restoration and water damage remediation industry, was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for the second time. In its 41st year, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® is the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

1-800 WATER DAMAGE's ranking demonstrates its exceptional strength and growth as a franchise brand. Providing 24/7 residential and commercial emergency services for water and flood damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, sewage cleanup, carpet and upholstery cleaning, and tile and grout cleaning, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE is owned and managed by BELFOR Franchise Group, a division of BELFOR Property Restoration.

"It is a true privilege for 1-800 WATER DAMAGE to have the distinction of being recognized in Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500®," said Rusty Amarante, President of BELFOR Franchise Group. "Our mission and work are centered around dedication to excellence, from providing quality disaster restoration services to offering outstanding business opportunities for our network of franchisees."

Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after selection in the franchise industry, which ranks franchises based on their performances in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. To view 1-800 WATER DAMAGE in the full rankings, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. For more information or to contact 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, please visit https://www.1800waterdamage.com/ or call (800) 928-3732.

