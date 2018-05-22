$1.88 Billion Information Rights Management Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The report forecasts the information rights management market to grow from USD 913.5 Million in 2018 to USD 1,885.5 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market growth are the increasing concerns about information loss and theft, the upward trends of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility, and stringent regulations and compliance.



The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the information rights management market size on the basis of components (solutions and services), deployment types, organization size, verticals, and regions. Among components, the solutions segment is expected to have the larger market share during the forecast period, as there is a dire need for managing the information rights of content, such as documents, texts, emails, brands, and logos.



Among services, the consulting services segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. These services provide organizations expert advice on improving the usage of the deployed solutions to fulfill business requirements. Consultants provide architecture guidance and assistance to organizations, thereby maximizing their benefits. These benefits have encouraged organizations across diverse verticals to adopt consulting services.



Among deployment types, the cloud deployment type is expected to have the larger market share compared to the on-premise deployment type. Most information rights management users prefer the cloud deployment type, because of its cost-effectiveness and related benefits. The cloud deployment type is highly scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient and provides the pay-per-use model, depending upon the requirements of end-users.



Among verticals, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is estimated to have the largest market share in the information rights management market in 2018. Enterprises in this vertical are expected to rapidly adopt information rights management solutions, because of the secured and confidential data features offered. As huge sums of money and critical business data are at stake, well-informed decisions must be taken by enterprises in the BFSI vertical. Information rights management solutions assist companies in the BFSI vertical in managing and maintaining the rights of all their financial information.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Concern About Information Loss and Theft

Increasing Trend of Byod and Enterprise Mobility

Stringent Regulations and Compliance

Restraints

High Installation and Integration Costs

Opportunities

Large-Scale Adoption of Solutions Among Highly Regulated Verticals

Growth Potential Across the Developing Nations

Challenges

Requirement of Software Agents for Implementing Solutions

Lack of Awareness and Confidence

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Information Rights Management Market

4.2 Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions

4.3 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.4 Use Cases



6 Information Rights Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Information Rights Management Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Information Rights Management Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Research and Publications

9.4 Education

9.5 Law

9.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

9.7 Government

9.8 Software and Technology

9.9 Manufacturing

9.10 Others



10 Information Rights Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Players Operating in the Information Rights Management Market

11.3 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Adobe

12.3 Microsoft

12.4 Oracle

12.5 Seclore

12.6 Vaultize

12.7 Nextlabs

12.8 Opentext

12.9 Vitrium

12.10 Citrix

12.11 Copyright Clearance Center

12.12 Intralinks

12.13 Locklizard Limited

12.14 Sealpath

12.15 Transperfect

12.16 Vera Security

12.17 Covertix

12.18 Finalcode

12.19 Fasoo

12.20 Fileopen

12.21 Gigatrust

12.22 Infosaas

12.23 Network Intelligence

12.24 Skyhigh

12.25 Traxion

12.26 Trunomi



