$1.88 Billion Information Rights Management Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Information Rights Management Market by Component (Solutions (Integrated with EFSS & Integrated with DLP) and Services) Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-premises & Cloud), Vertical, and Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report forecasts the information rights management market to grow from USD 913.5 Million in 2018 to USD 1,885.5 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market growth are the increasing concerns about information loss and theft, the upward trends of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility, and stringent regulations and compliance.
The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the information rights management market size on the basis of components (solutions and services), deployment types, organization size, verticals, and regions. Among components, the solutions segment is expected to have the larger market share during the forecast period, as there is a dire need for managing the information rights of content, such as documents, texts, emails, brands, and logos.
Among services, the consulting services segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. These services provide organizations expert advice on improving the usage of the deployed solutions to fulfill business requirements. Consultants provide architecture guidance and assistance to organizations, thereby maximizing their benefits. These benefits have encouraged organizations across diverse verticals to adopt consulting services.
Among deployment types, the cloud deployment type is expected to have the larger market share compared to the on-premise deployment type. Most information rights management users prefer the cloud deployment type, because of its cost-effectiveness and related benefits. The cloud deployment type is highly scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient and provides the pay-per-use model, depending upon the requirements of end-users.
Among verticals, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is estimated to have the largest market share in the information rights management market in 2018. Enterprises in this vertical are expected to rapidly adopt information rights management solutions, because of the secured and confidential data features offered. As huge sums of money and critical business data are at stake, well-informed decisions must be taken by enterprises in the BFSI vertical. Information rights management solutions assist companies in the BFSI vertical in managing and maintaining the rights of all their financial information.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Concern About Information Loss and Theft
- Increasing Trend of Byod and Enterprise Mobility
- Stringent Regulations and Compliance
Restraints
- High Installation and Integration Costs
Opportunities
- Large-Scale Adoption of Solutions Among Highly Regulated Verticals
- Growth Potential Across the Developing Nations
Challenges
- Requirement of Software Agents for Implementing Solutions
- Lack of Awareness and Confidence
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.4 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Information Rights Management Market
4.2 Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions
4.3 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Regulatory Landscape
5.4 Use Cases
6 Information Rights Management Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Information Rights Management Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8 Market By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Information Rights Management Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3 Research and Publications
9.4 Education
9.5 Law
9.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
9.7 Government
9.8 Software and Technology
9.9 Manufacturing
9.10 Others
10 Information Rights Management Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Players Operating in the Information Rights Management Market
11.3 Competitive Scenario
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Adobe
12.3 Microsoft
12.4 Oracle
12.5 Seclore
12.6 Vaultize
12.7 Nextlabs
12.8 Opentext
12.9 Vitrium
12.10 Citrix
12.11 Copyright Clearance Center
12.12 Intralinks
12.13 Locklizard Limited
12.14 Sealpath
12.15 Transperfect
12.16 Vera Security
12.17 Covertix
12.18 Finalcode
12.19 Fasoo
12.20 Fileopen
12.21 Gigatrust
12.22 Infosaas
12.23 Network Intelligence
12.24 Skyhigh
12.25 Traxion
12.26 Trunomi
