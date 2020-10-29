$1.9 Billion Flow Batteries Market - Global Trajectory & Analytics 2012-2019 & 2020-2027: Redox is Projected to Reach $1.5 Billion
Oct 29, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Batteries - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flow Batteries estimated at US$296.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.9% over the period 2020-2027.
Redox, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 30.4% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 27.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $89.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29% CAGR
The Flow Batteries market in the U. S. is estimated at US$89.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$316.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27% and 25.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Elestor BV
- EnSync Energy Systems, Inc.
- ESS, Inc.
- GILDEMEISTER Energy Solutions GmbH
- H2 Inc.
- JenaBatteries GmbH
- Kemwatt
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- nanoFlowcell AG
- Primus Power
- Redflow Ltd.
- RedT Energy PLC
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- UniEnergy Technologies LLC (UET)
- ViZn Energy Systems, Inc.
- Volterion GmbH
- VoltStorage GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Flow Battery: An Introductory Prelude
- Escalating Energy Demand and Rising Importance of Clean Energy Widen Opportunities for Flow Batteries
- Global Energy Demand
- Rapidly Evolving Role of Renewables
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Flow Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Utilities Emphasize Flow Battery to Gain Additional Efficiencies
- San Diego Gas & Electric's (SDG&E) Flow Battery Storage System
- VRB Energy's Hubei Zaoyang Project
- CellCube's VRFB Storage System in South Australia
- Bushveld-Eskom's VFRB Power Project in Africa
- Electric Vehicles: The High-Potential End-Use Vertical
- Flow Battery Extends a Reliable Tool for Military Microgrids
- Redox Flow Batteries Seek to Proliferate the Storage Battery Marketplace
- RFB Holds Immense Potential in Mitigating Supply & Demand Issues
- Vanadium Flow Batteries: Unveiling the Much Needed Energy Storage Breakthrough
- Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Benefit Energy-Deprived Areas
- VRFBs Demonstrate Efficiency in Sustainable Energy Applications
- Bromine Flow Batteries Seek Opportunities
- Zinc-Bromine (ZnBr) Chemistry: A Reliable Hybrid Flow Battery
- Market to Gain from Novel Research Programs and Technology Improvements
- Utah Researchers Intend to Develop New Generation Flow Batteries
- Stanford Researchers Create New Type of Liquid Metal Based Flow Battery
- IBM and ETH Develop Tiny Redox Flow Battery for Electronic Components
- MIT Researchers Come Up with Sulfur Flow Battery for Cost-Efficient Long-Term Grid Storage
- New Product Announcements Spruce Up Market Prospects
- Gelion Comes Up with Innovative Zinc Bromine Gel Battery
- German Startup VoltStorage to Make Residential Flow Batteries
- World's Smallest Zinc Bromine Flow Batteries from Redflow
- Rental Model Seeks to Improve Project Economics
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Flow Battery: Introduction
- Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Flow Batteries Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Flow Batteries Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
- Redox (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Redox (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Hybrid (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Hybrid (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
- Vanadium (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Vanadium (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Zinc-Bromine (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Zinc-Bromine (Material) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Other Materials (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Utilities (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Utilities (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
- Commercial & Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Commercial & Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Military (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Military (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
- EV Charging Station (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- EV Charging Station (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 52
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwlrom
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets