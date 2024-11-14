1-900 Launches Groundbreaking Comic Book Series with Heavy Metal Soundtrack

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The band 1-900 is excited to announce the launch of a new comic book series called 16-Bitocracy. This series blends traditional comic book storytelling against a soundtrack of original Power Metalwave music (Power Metal with elements of Synthwave).

While each medium - comics and music - can be enjoyed independently, the combination provides a multi-sensory adventure that draws fans deeper into a world teetering on totalitarianism and technological mind-control.

Issue #0 of 16-Bitocracy comic Brett Shredd and DD Bass of 1-900

"From the start, our goal was to push the boundaries of storytelling," says Brett Miller, 1-900 lead guitarist and co-writer of 16-Bitocracy. "By combining the visceral energy of heavy metal with the visual and narrative power of comics, we're giving fans an experience that's both unique and exhilarating."

The debut origin issue, "A Band of Heroes," introduces readers to an 8-bit world where a heavy metal band is thrust into defending society against the evils of the 16-bit, colonizing Synchrons. The story is set to a backdrop of heart-pounding Power Metalwave tracks from the recently released 1-900 EP, "Snareware."

The EP can be streamed today on Spotify. The comic is available now as a crowdfunded campaign at Indiegogo, to be concluded on 12/16/2024.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2xAuS3LRauzTKGp52I481U

Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/1900Comic

About 1-900

1-900 is the band behind a pioneering comic book company dedicated to blending traditional comic storytelling with the electrifying power of heavy metal music. Our mission is to create immersive, multi-sensory experiences that caution society about the pitfalls of technology and the overreach of government.

