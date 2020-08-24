$1.91 Billion Feed Enzymes Market Opportunity Assessment, 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Enzymes Market by Type (Phytase, Carbohydrase, and Protease), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, and Aquatic Animals), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feed enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020, to reach USD 1,912.6 million by 2025.

The industry is dominated by globally established players such as BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kemin Industries (US), and Cargill Incorporated (US).

Growing government regulations pertaining to animal safety and increasing demand for safer dairy and meat products are set to drive the feed enzymes market.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the stringent safety regulations on livestock safety across the globe, increasing demand for meat and dairy products among consumers, and rising population with an increasing disposable income in emerging economies.

The application of enzymes as a feed additive has been prevalent for the past 20 years. During this period, the feed enzyme industry came into existence and had undergone several phases of development. The demand for animal-based products is increasing across the globe, with an increase in population and changing lifestyles. The demand for high-protein diets, due to health consciousness, has increased the consumption of meat and other animal-based products. This has contributed to the growth of the feed & feed additives industry.

Growing concerns over food safety and the quality of meat products due to various disease outbreaks have further led to an increase in demand for feed additives. Feed enzymes have also become a significant part of the globally increasing dairy and meat industry. Feed enzymes are feed additives that increase the digestibility of feed to improve nutrient availability, thereby leading to the proper growth of livestock; this leads to an increase in the production of animal-based products. Feed enzymes are used to maximize feed utility and quality of products. They also help reduce the feed costs, which is projected to drive the demand for these enzymes. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in the next few years.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global feed enzyme industry.



The entire supply chain is disrupted due to a limited supply of enzymes. Even though the demand for feed has been relatively stable, the supply has been impacted significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic. The movement restrictions and illnesses are resulting in labor shortages and reduced supply of raw materials. The disruption in supply routes has further led to delays in feed supply.



However, the demand for feed enzymes in the livestock industry is likely to increase in the first and second quarters of 2020. For instance, as the US government implemented stay-at-home orders, many farmers resorted to panic buying of feed additives in anticipation of potential shortages. Several concerns, such as truck shortages, reduced deliveries, and employees contracting COVID-19, have encouraged breeders to stock their feed supplies and feed enzymes. This has led to an increase in demand for feed enzymes during the first week of April 2020.

Phytases: The largest-growing segment of the feed enzymes market.

Phytases are digestive enzymes that release plant phosphorus from phytic acid. Monogastric animals, such as poultry, lack sufficient phytases to release phosphorus. Adding extra phytases to the diet increases phytate breakdown and the consequent utilization of plant phosphorus. Much of the naturally occurring phosphorus in feed ingredients is unavailable to animals. It also promotes higher feed intake, which helps in the growth of animals, leading to better performance. It also helps reduce the amount of phosphorus in manure, thus providing environmental advantages.

Microorganisms: The largest-growing segment of the feed enzymes market, by feed enzymes source.

Enzymes extracted from microorganisms are of great importance in the manufacturing of feed. Currently, molecular techniques such as metagenomics and genomics are used to discover microbial enzymes, which are used in the feed industry to improve feed quality. The major advantages associated with microbial enzymes are their economical usage, high stability in extremely reactive conditions, higher production capacity, and their feature to be easily manipulated in the laboratory.

Asia Pacific: The largest-growing segment of the feed enzymes market.

The market in the region is driven by the presence of a large livestock population (FAO 2016) and their growth rate. The increase in the number of feed mills in the region further reflects the growth in feed production, particularly in countries such as India and Japan. The region is also heterogeneous, with diversities in income levels and technological advancements, which lead to meeting the diversified demands of end consumers, to provide superior-quality feed to livestock, leading to enhanced scope for future growth.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Feed Enzymes Market, by Type and Region, 2020

4.3 Asia Pacific: Feed Enzymes Market, by Livestock and Country, 2020

4.4 Feed Enzymes Market, by Form, 2020

4.5 Feed Enzymes Market, by Key Country, 2020



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macro indicators

5.2.1 Increase in Feed Production

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Provision of Feed Cost-Efficiency

5.3.1.1.1 Poultry

5.3.1.1.2 Ruminants

5.3.1.1.3 Swine

5.3.1.1.4 Aquatic Animals

5.3.1.1.5 Pets

5.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Animal-Based Products such as Meat Products, Dairy Products, and Eggs

5.3.1.2.1 Improved Meat Quality or Egg Production

5.3.1.2.2 Improved Animal Health to Increase the Consumption of Animal-Based Food Products

5.3.1.3 Rise in the Global Demand for Naturally Produced Feed and Feed Additives

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Hydrolysis of Cellulose Remains Difficult

5.3.2.2 Higher Inclusion Rates of Enzymes May Have Negative Effects

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Innovation in Phytase Production Processes

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High R&D Investments

5.3.4.2 Thermostability of Enzymes

5.4 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

5.5 Value Chain

5.6 Regulatory Framework

5.6.1 Regulation 1831/2003 on Feed Additives



6 Feed Enzymes Market, by Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Performance Enhancement

6.3 Feed Efficiency



7 Feed Enzymes Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Phytase

7.3 Protease

7.4 Carbohydrase

7.5 Others



8 Feed Enzymes Market, by Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Microorganism

8.3 Plant

8.4 Animal



9 Feed Enzymes Market, by Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dry

9.3 Liquid



10 Feed Enzymes Market, by Livestock

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Drivers

10.3 Poultry

10.4 Swine

10.5 Ruminants

10.6 Aquatic Animals

10.7 Others

10.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Livestock Application



11 Feed Enzymes Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Regional Operational Drivers

11.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Feed Enzymes Across Regions

11.4 North America

11.5 Europe

11.6 Asia-Pacific

11.7 South America

11.8 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Company Ranking

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (For SMEs/Start-Ups)

12.4.1 Progressive Companies

12.4.2 Starting Blocks

12.4.3 Responsive Companies

12.4.4 Dynamic Companies

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 New Product Launches

12.5.2 Expansions and Investments

12.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 BASF SE

13.2 DuPont

13.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

13.4 Bluestar Adisseo

13.5 Cargill

13.6 Associated British Foods plc

13.7 Novozymes

13.8 Advanced Enzyme Technologies

13.9 Kemin Industries, Inc.

13.10 Novus International Inc.

13.11 Azelis Holdings SA

13.12 Alltech

13.13 Bio Cat

13.14 Rossari Biotech Ltd.

13.15 Biovet JSC

13.16 BEC Feed Solutions

13.17 Bioresource International Inc.

13.18 Amorvet

13.19 Nutrex BE

13.20 Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd.

13.21 ADM

13.22 AUM Enzymes

13.23 Caprienzymes

13.24 Bioproton Pty. Ltd.

13.25 Karyotica Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.

