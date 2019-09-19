$1.92 Bn Downstream Bio-processing Controllers Markets, 2025 by Procedure, Products, Applications & End-Users

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Downstream Bio-processing Controllers Market by Procedure (Chromatography, TFF), Product (Chromatography Controller System, TFF Controller System, Disposable Flow Path], Application (Commercial, Research), and End User - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global downstream bio-processing controllers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2019 to reach $1.92 billion by 2025.



The factors such as growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising adoption of single-use bio-processing equipment and consumables, and capacity expansion by biopharmaceutical manufacturers - are driving the growth of global downstream bio-processing controllers market.



Moreover, opportunities from emerging Asia-Pacific and Latin American market, expected surge in biosimilar production in the U.S., growing demand for personalized medicine, and increase in the support from government for biopharmaceutical research supports the growth of this market. However complex development and manufacturing process of biopharmaceuticals and obstacles in raising funds for early biopharmaceutical start-ups hinders the growth of this market.



Tangential flow filtration (TFF) products segment (TFF controller system, TFF disposable flow path) is estimated to command the largest share of the global downstream bio-processing controllers market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, mainly due to their increasing adoption to reduce processing time with single-use flow path by skipping cleaning and sterilization procedures.



The downstream bio-processing controllers market for pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies (end-user segment) is estimated to hold the largest share of the global market in 2019. This is attributed to a growing number of pharmaceutical & biotech industries globally, capacity expansion by the key players, and high consumption of single-use technology bio-processing equipment and consumables by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the downstream bio-processing controllers market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global downstream bio-processing controllers market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The large share of this region is mainly attributed to a large number of ongoing biologics' drug discovery & development programs, presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturers and their large bioproduction capacities, and high demand for biopharmaceuticals in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

4.2.1.2. Rising Adoption of Single-Use Bioprocessing Equipment and Consumables

4.2.1.3. Capacity Expansions by the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Complex Development and Manufacturing Process of Biopharmaceuticals

4.2.2.2. Obstacles in Raising Funding for Early-Stage Biopharmaceutical Start-Ups

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Significant Opportunities from the Emerging Asia-Pacific and the Latin American Market

4.2.3.2. Expected Surge in the Biosimilar Production in The U.S.

4.2.3.3. Personalized Medicine to Offer New Growth Avenues

4.2.3.4. Increase in the Support from Governments for Biopharmaceutical Research

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Intensive Capital Requirements in Biopharmaceutical Production

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Rising Focus on Continuous Bioprocessing

4.2.5.2. Use of Disposable Processing Equipment for Commercial Production



5. Downstream Bio-Processing Controllers Market, by Procedure

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Tangential Flow Filtration

5.3. Chromatography



6. Downstream Bio-Processing Controllers Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Tangential Flow Filtration

6.2.1. TFF Controller Systems

6.2.2. Disposable Flow Paths

6.3. Chromatography

6.3.1. Chromatography Controller Systems

6.3.2. Disposable Flow Paths



7. Downstream Bio-Processing Controllers Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Commercial Bioprocessing

7.2.1. Monoclonal Antibody Production

7.2.2. Therapeutic Protein Production

7.2.3. Vaccine Production

7.2.4. Cell and Gene Therapy

7.3. Research Bioprocessing



8. Downstream Bio-Processing Controllers Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.3. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO)

8.4. Academic and Research Institutes



9. Downstream Bio-Processing Controllers Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. Italy

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. U.K.

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. India

9.4.3. China

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Rest of World

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.2. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Benchmarking

10.2. Pricing Analysis, by Key Players

10.2.1. Chromatography Controllers Market, by Key Players

10.2.2. TFF Controllers Market, by Key Players

10.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players

10.3.1. Global Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF) Controllers Market Share Analysis, by Key Players (2018)

10.3.2. Global Chromatography Controllers Market Share Analysis, by Key Players (2018)



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

11.2. Merck KGaA

11.3. Danaher Corporation

11.4. Repligen Corporation

11.5. Sepragen Corporation

11.6. Lisure Science (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

11.7. Artesyn Biosolutions

11.8. Verdot Ips

11.9. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

11.10. Sartorius AG

11.11. 3M Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jps6d3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

