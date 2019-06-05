1 Bestselling Book "The Clear Path to Health" Will Only Be Free to Download for Two More Days

Dr. Tim Gerstmar wrote " The Clear Path to Health" to solve one of the most common problems he sees in medicine and healthcare today — people confused about what they should do to get and stay healthy. By focusing on principles and strategies, instead of the tactics other authors focus on, Dr. Gerstmar is able to present people with a clear path that cuts through the confusion. Some of the topics covered include: healthy eating, ancestral health, the importance of sleep, supplements and vitamins, community, habit change, and more…

Dr. Tim Gerstmar's "The Clear Path to Health" will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (06/03/19 - 06/07/19) at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S85P72D.

"The Clear Path to Health" is rated a 5.0 by those who have purchased the book. Here's a sample of what reviewers have said.

"My husband read this book before I did. His comment was, 'I think this was written for you!' I've always been confused about things my doctors won't take the time to talk about. Dr. G brings clarity to such confusing concepts in health, diet, and lifestyle space. Now I finally have real answers (instead of random stuff off Google that's not even written by a professional). Thank you, Dr. G for providing this amazing manual to the clear path to health!" —Christine

About the Author

Dr. Gerstmar has spent the past 10 years specializing in helping people with digestive and autoimmune issues. He has spoken for audiences both nationally and internationally, and is a member of the Affiliate Clinical Faculty of The School of Naturopathic Medicine of Bastyr University where he helps to train and mentor senior medical students. A big sci-fi and fantasy nerd, he and his wife live in the Seattle area with their two children, one dog, and three cats.

