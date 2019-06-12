$1 Billion Milestone Reached for New 25-Year Fixed Rate SBA 504 Loan Product in Final Month of First Year

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The SBA's 25-year loan product, which had its first funding in July of 2018, reached a milestone today after its warm reception twelve months ago from small businesses, banks, and investors; after today's funding the total amount lent under the program hit a face value of $1.04 billion, skimming past the $1 billion funding milestone in the final month of the first year of launch. This figure represents 1,289 fixed-rate 504 loans to U.S. small businesses, with today's sale representing 184 loans totaling $146.5 million.

Arguably the 25-year maturity's success is attributable to the jaw-dropping interest rates, which are fixed for 25 years, currently at 4.09%. Over the past twelve months, the average effective rate* for the 25-year product was 4.96%, only 9 basis points above the 504 loan's 20-year product's average fixed effective rate, currently also funding at historical lows of 3.983%.

* Assuming 0.625% CDC fee and then-current fiscal year borrower fee.

SBA 504 Loan Program

The 504 Loan Program is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan program facilitated by SBA-certified development companies (CDCs). Typically, small business borrowers make a 10% down payment, a bank or credit union finances 50% of project costs in the first lien position, and a CDC finances 40% of project cost in the second lien position that is guaranteed by the federal government. This loan program, with 10, 20, and 25-year fixed rate options, is used for commercial fixed assets (land, property, construction, or equipment) with total project costs from approximately $100,000 to approximately $15,000,000.

About the National Association of Development Companies

NADCO is the trade association of certified development companies – the SBA's certified on-the-ground partners charged with facilitating SBA 504 loans. NADCO represents over 200 CDCs, approximately 95% of the industry, which serves all 50 states. In fiscal year 2018, the SBA approved 5,874 504 loans totaling $4.7 billion.

SOURCE National Association of Development Companies (NADCO)

Related Links

https://www.nadco.org

