$1+ Billion Spoolable Pipe Market, 2023 - Global Spoolable Pipe Market Offers a Healthy Growth Opportunity for the Entire Ecosystem

The "Spoolable Pipe Market by Reinforcement Type, by Product Type, by Application Type, by Diameter Type, by User Type, by Sales Channel Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global spoolable pipe market offers a healthy growth opportunity for the entire ecosystem and is projected to reach US$ 1,065.8 million in 2023.This report studies the spoolable pipe market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The market includes both spoolable composite pipe (SCP) and reinforced thermoplastic pipe (RTP). Despite the short-term fluctuations in the demand for spoolable pipes driven by decreasing rigs or wells count, the long-term business outlook seems promising with good growth potential over the next five years.

An expected recovery in the rigs or wells count, cost competitiveness of spoolable pipes over steel pipes; excellent corrosion and erosion resistance; and higher preference of spoolable pipe over steel ones in small diameter pipes are the major factors that are proliferating the growth of the market.

Over 90% of the failures in pipes in the high-pressure applications are related to 6-inch diameter or smaller pipes. Most of the failures are due to the internal and external corrosion. Spoolable pipes offer excellent corrosion and erosion resistance properties, high fatigue resistance, reduced maintenance cost, faster commissioning, and improved flow rates.

Spoolable pipes are used in the high-pressure applications in onshore, offshore, and downhole. They have gained a significant acceptance over a period of time and have been replacing steel pipes in the high-pressure applications. Spoolable pipes can be made up to the length of 600 meters to 3,000 meters with fewer joints in between.

Spoolable pipes are mainly composed of three materials. The first material is HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) which is used in the inner layer of the pipe. It has good erosion and corrosion resistance, impact resistance, and has a successful track record in the low-pressure oil & gas applications. The second material is used as reinforcement, which allows the pipe to handle higher pressure.

Steel bands or cords, braided polyester, glass fiber, aramid fiber, and carbon fiber can be used as the reinforcement material depending on the manufacturers. The third and final material is extruded HDPE that is used in the outer layer of the pipe with the purpose of providing protection to the pipe during the installation.

The market is segmented based on the reinforcement type as Fiber Reinforcement and Steel Reinforcement. The fiber reinforcement segment is further divided into glass fiber reinforcement, carbon fiber reinforcement, and others. Others mainly include aramid and polyester reinforcements. Fiber-reinforced spoolable pipe is likely to gain more market traction in the coming years and it will continue to replace steel pipes in high-pressure applications.

Based on the application type, onshore is expected to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. All the major onshore applications, such as production and gathering lines and injection lines, are likely to generate a healthy demand for spoolable pipes over the next five years.

Based on the diameter type, small diameter pipe is projected to remain the largest segment of spoolable pipes during the forecast period. All the major players are primarily supplying small-diameter pipes targeting all the major applications. Large-diameter pipe is also likely to exhibit a healthy growth in the same period.

Based on regions, North America is expected to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. The region is likely to witness the highest growth in the same period, driven by early sign of the recovery of wells or rigs count and increasing penetration of spoolable pipes. All the leading spoolable pipe makers, such as National Oilwell Varco Inc. (Fiberspar), Shawcor Limited (Flexpipe), and Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc., are headquartered in North America.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material manufacturers, spoolable pipe manufacturers, distributors, drilling contractors, EPC contractors, and operators (oil & gas companies). The key EPC contractors are Fluor Corporation, Bechtel, McDermott, and CB&I and the key oil & gas companies are Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips.

The global spoolable pipe market is segmented into the following categories:



Spoolable Pipe Market by Reinforcement Type:

Fiber Reinforcement

Glass Reinforcement

Carbon Reinforcement

Other Reinforcements

Steel Reinforcement

Spoolable Pipe Market by Product Type:

Spoolable Composite Pipe

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe

Spoolable Pipe Market by Application Type:

Onshore Applications

Production and Gathering Lines

Injection Lines

Disposal Lines

Others

Offshore Applications

Flowlines

Jumpers

Others

Water

Others

Spoolable Pipe Market by Diameter Type:

Small Diameter Pipe

Large Diameter Pipe

Spoolable Pipe Market by User Type:

Operators

EPC Contractors

Drilling Contractors

Others

Spoolable Pipe Market by Sales Channel Type:

Direct Sales

Distributors

