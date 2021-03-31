$1 Billion Worldwide Business Process Management (BPM) in Real Estate Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Mar 31, 2021, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Process Management (BPM) in Real Estate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business Process Management (BPM) in Real Estate estimated at US$ 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.6% CAGR and reach US$ 2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 21.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $274.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.4% CAGR
The Business Process Management (BPM) in Real Estate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 274.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 823.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 17.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured):
- Amp Technologies
- Auraportal
- BP Logix Inc.
- Eximius BPO
- IBM Corporation
- K2.Com
- Ntrust
- Onit, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Red Hat
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Business Process Management (BPM) in Real Estate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 38
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwp7s8
