SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-ClickTrade, the innovative fintech company that has transformed investment management with its streamlined trading process, announced the launch of Phase 2 of its technology release today.

1-ClickTrade Launches Phase 2, Expanding Platform to Support SMAs and Model Portfolios

The company now supports model portfolios and separately managed accounts (SMAs) and, with orders capable of routing to major model marketplaces that support connectivity with 1-ClickTrade, including Adhesion, Brookstone Capital, Buckingham, CPAlliance, Dynamic Advisor, Flexible Plan, Geowealth, intelliflo, Smartleaf, SEI, SMArtX, USA Financial, UX Wealth Partners, Orion, and Zoe Financial, To begin, advisors can open an account at no cost by visiting https://www.1-clicktrade.com

This latest update marks a pivotal moment in 1-ClickTrade's mission to revolutionize investment management, trading efficiency and due diligence. The expansion comes amid rapid growth, with over 1,000 advisors joining the platform monthly.

"We're thrilled to extend our 1-click trading technology beyond ETFs to encompass SMAs and model portfolios," said Anthony Flores, Chief Information Officer at 1-ClickTrade. "By integrating with leading model marketplaces, we're providing an unprecedented number of advisors with access to efficient, sophisticated investment strategies."

Key features of the Phase 2 release include:

SMA and Model Portfolio Support: Users can now execute trades for SMAs and model portfolios with the same one-click simplicity that has made 1-ClickTrade a game-changer in the investment space.

Users can now execute trades for SMAs and model portfolios with the same one-click simplicity that has made 1-ClickTrade a game-changer in the investment space. Integration with Major Marketplaces: Orders will be seamlessly routed to industry-leading model marketplaces, ensuring broad compatibility and ease of use for advisors.

Orders will be seamlessly routed to industry-leading model marketplaces, ensuring broad compatibility and ease of use for advisors. Enhanced Efficiency: The expansion maintains 1-ClickTrade's commitment to streamlining the investment process, allowing for faster, more informed decision-making.

The expansion maintains 1-ClickTrade's commitment to streamlining the investment process, allowing for faster, more informed decision-making. Comprehensive Investment Solutions: Users can now manage a broader range of investment products through a single, intuitive platform.

Gabriel Pincus, President and Portfolio Manager at GA Pincus Funds, an early adopter of 1-ClickTrade, commented on the update: "1-ClickTrade's offering is a game-changer. It provides us with a comprehensive view of the market and allows for even more sophisticated, efficient trading strategies, all accessible through a single click."

1-ClickTrade's seamless 1-click solution provides crucial insights and data that typically cost over $20,000/yr. in research costs, now available to advisors for free.

This includes data on the ETF universe, empowering trading with performance metrics, risk analysis, and qualitative measurements such as proprietary ratings and analyst reports - as well as decision support through market insights, research articles, and more.

No sensitive personal data is stored, and the technology does not replace existing trading platforms or custodians.

With enhanced access to data and reduced friction, investors make more informed trading decisions, much faster. The technology securely links to America's largest trading custodians for advisors and self-directed investors.

About 1-ClickTrade

1-ClickTrade is a Santa Monica-based fintech company dedicated to simplifying and streamlining the investment process. Its patent-pending technology allows financial advisors and self-directed investors to execute ETF and model portfolio trades in seconds through a single click, using their existing trading accounts and platforms. By providing real-time insights, efficient execution, and now support for SMAs and model portfolios, 1-ClickTrade is setting new standards in investment management technology.

Contact:

For demos:

Anthony Flores

Chief Information Officer

1-ClickTrade.com

[email protected]

For media:

Andrew Jennings

[email protected]

SOURCE 1-ClickTrade