1 Conservative Daily Show Host Steven Crowder Launches Six-Figure Ad Spend in Dallas with MASSIVE "Build the Wall: Change My Mind" Wallscape

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The most watched conservative daily show in the country, "Louder with Crowder," announced today that it will be partnering with Outfront Media to launch a billboard campaign in the north Texas city.

The billboard will be at Live Oak and North Olive Street in Dallas for three months, and it will feature the "Build the Wall: Change My Mind" slogan ahead of the 2024 election.

The "Change My Mind" series was pioneered by the show host, Steven Crowder, in 2018 to engage everyday citizens on the most pressing political issues of the day. It gave people the opportunity to debate Crowder on a variety of topics.

Since its inception, the series has garnered almost half a billion views on YouTube alone. The topics have ranged from gender, race, abortion, economics, and many other controversial political themes.

Crowder has been known for over a decade for his conservative positions and use of comedy to deliver his political message, with his 10:00AM ET daily show leading all other conservative hosts in viewership on Rumble's video platform.

The host said his "Louder with Crowder" organization made the decision to launch the "Build the Wall: Change My Mind" Wallscape with the objective of attracting Dallas daily commuters and making them consider the consequences of Biden's open-border policy before going to cast their votes in November.

For any media inquiries on this announcement, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Louder With Crowder