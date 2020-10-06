1 Dated Products Brand* Teams Up With cupcakes and cashmere for Second Year in a Row

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The best is yet to come (and it looks better than ever). Plan for it with Blue Sky. The #1 Dated Products brand* is thrilled to announce that it has joined forces with cupcakes and cashmere for the second year in a row to release a collection of planners, calendars, and planning accessories. Debuting this month online and in retail stores nationwide, the 2021 collection yet again unites cupcakes and cashmere founder Emily Schuman's aesthetic with Blue Sky's expertise in planning and organization, resulting in products that will elevate your desk-selfie game (#deskie).

Emily Schuman of cupcakes and cashmere for Blue Sky

"More than anything, this time at home has proven to us the value of slowing down and rejoicing in the simpler things, like having a clean desk with a pretty-smelling candle and a crisp planner that inspires. For me, the simple ritual of sitting down to my planner every morning has provided me with a set time to reflect and prepare for whatever the rest of the day holds. Planning things to look forward to is more important now than it ever has been." -Emily Schuman, Founder of cupcakes and cashmere

The 23-piece cupcakes and cashmere for Blue Sky collection encompasses 17 planners, two wall calendars, a notes set, padfolio, pen set, and bookmark set in charming florals, timeless polka dots, sophisticated stripes, and key neutrals.

cupcakes and cashmere for Blue Sky planners will be available in a variety of patterns and solids, including Dalmatian Dot, Peach Stripes, and more. Featured in five sizes, dated from January 2021-December 2021, and in a Weekly/Monthly format. Wall calendars will be available in two patterns in 11" x 8.75" and 15" x 12" sizes. Accessories include a padfolio, notes set, and pen set.

The full collection will be available in retail stores nationwide at the end of October. Pricing ranges from $4.99-$26.99.

About Blue Sky:

#1 Dated Products brand*, Blue Sky, represents more than just a pretty planner. Recognized for its extensive array of dated planners, calendars, notebooks, and more, Blue Sky products help the millions who dream of achieving organization reach their goals, in style. Plan to do more of what you love®. www.bluesky.com

About cupcakes and cashmere:

Emily Schuman began cupcakes and cashmere in 2008 as a way to share and encourage others to live a more fulfilling life through fashion, food, beauty, and interior design. Since founding her lifestyle brand more than 10-years ago, Emily has become a leader and originator in the influencer space: she has written two best-selling books, designs a successful clothing and shoe line, and runs an e-commerce shop filled with her favorite things. Emily lives in Los Angeles with her husband, daughter, and three cats. You can follow Emily on Instagram at @emilyschuman.

