1 Day C-Suite Certificate Training Course: C-Suite Roles & Departments, Career Planning to the C-Suite, & Future C-Suite, Board & Going Plural (March 17, 2023)

The C-Suite Certificate is the only course of its type in the World and is recommended by Moonpig founder and former 'Dragon', Nick Jenkins.

It is a unique careers course and a key element of MBA programmes including Imperial College, University of London. The C-Suite certificate combines three masterclasses into one and is led by John Jeffcock. The Certificate is based on his book 'The Suite Spot: Reaching, Leading and Delivering the C-Suite', described as 'a powerful source of advice' by Dame Mary Marsh, NED, HSBC, ' and 'indispensable' by Peter Cheese, CEO, CIPD.



The three master classes in a day cover:

C-Suite Roles & Departments - Corporate Governance, C-Suite Knowledge & Skills, and Department models and structures

Career Planning to the C-Suite - Career Paths & Choices, Privilege and internal vs external candidates and The CEO Role

Future C-Suite, Board & Going Plural - The Future C-Suite, What Boards Want and Post C-Suite & Plural Careers

The CXO methodology, Chief Expertise Officer, is the golden thread running through The C-Suite Certificate. The Certificate will be invaluable both to those already in a CXO position and to those aspiring to move up into a C-Suite role.



Speakers



John Jeffcock

MBA, CEO

Winmark



As CEO of a World leading C-Suite network business (Winmark), John works closely with FTSE and Fortune companies joining Winmark's full portfolio of 16 C-Suite networks. Winmark enables business leaders through knowledge and connections to improve the governance, performance and sustainability of their organisations.



John also feeds into State Departments and advises business schools, Institutes and private individuals on the development and management of networks and membership organisations.



John's external not for profit work focuses on education and he currently sits on boards and committees for Imperial College Business School, University of East London, School Home Support (SHS), Chartered Management Institute and Worshipful Company of Marketors.



