1 Day Clinical Research Training Course: A Different Approach to Successful Project Delivery - Key Techniques to Apply to Aid in Successful Delivery (June 2, 2023)

This course will provide you with key techniques to apply during your clinical research project to aid successful delivery.

Project management is not standing still, new ideas and ways of looking at project delivery are constantly changing. This workshop is designed to help you think differently about clinical research projects.

Some of the concepts like System Thinking, the Theory of Constraints and Agile Project Management are not new but are often untried in our heavily regulated environment. Other techniques like Relational Risk and Complexity are very much at the forefront of current research.

System Thinking is about taking a holistic view of your project and is helpful in identifying stakeholders and potential threats and opportunities. This course will look at how you assess the complexity of your project and discuss ways to mitigate its effects.

Agile project management has become very popular in other industries, but how can you be agile in a highly regulated area?

We would expect most people to be familiar with traditional Risk Management, but in addition to this we will look at the complementary techniques of the Theory of Constraint and Relational Risk.

Projects are not only technical systems but also social systems and both are important causes of uncertainty. Relational Risk is about the high levels of uncertainty in respect of the social system and the CURED Framework is about dealing with this uncertainty.

Benefits of Attending

Learn about System Thinking, which will help you identify stakeholders and risks

how to be agile in the regulated environment of clinical research

the different types of complexity in your projects and how to reduce their impact

traditional Risk Analysis and understand the importance of Relational Risk

the CURED Framework to deal with real examples of Relational Risk

Who Should Attend:

This course is aimed at anybody who is involved in clinical research. It is applicable to Pharma, CROs and Investigator sites.

VP of Project Management

Senior Directors

All levels of Project Managers

All levels of CRAs

All levels of CTA

Procurement and outsourcing personnel

Project Finance professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Welcome and Introductions

System Thinking

A holistic view of your project

Stakeholders Identification



Stakeholder engagement



Risk identification

Adopting an Agile Approach to Clinical Research

Focus on what is important

Effective communication

Emphasis on deliverables

Acceptance of change

Project Complexity

The three major types of complexity

A technique for assessing complexity

Ways to reduce its impact

A Brief Reminder of Traditional Risk Analysis and Management

Risk identification

Risk assessment

Risk management

Risk registers

The complementary approach of the Theory of Constraints

Relational Risk

Definition and review of the academic research

Understanding behaviours

Techniques for dealing with relational risk (The CURED Framework)

Interactive Session

Using the CURED Framework to deal with relational risk

Q & A and key take away messages

Speakers:



Roger Joby

Director

to1to1 Project Management Consultancy



Roger Joby: Director 1to1to1 Project Management Consultancy and Visiting Research Fellow Liverpool JM University



An international pharmaceutical project management consultant and educator with over 40 years' experience, principally for Clinical Research Organisations in both clinical operations and bids, and contract departments.



Roger is a Board member of the Institute of Clinical Research and is a visiting Research Fellow at Liverpool JM University. He is involved in academic research and has published papers and written articles on the application of Earned Value Management in Clinical Research with colleagues at Liverpool JM University. Roger specialises in customising project management tools like EVM, Risk Analysis, etc to suit client-specific needs in the highly uncertain world of drug development.



Roger has worked as an independent consultant since the year 2000, but prior to this he worked in both sponsor and supplier companies in clinical research latterly in senior management positions.



