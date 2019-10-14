1-Day Information Event Demonstrates New Cost-Cutting Strategy for Businesses: "Where Smart Savings Come to Light"

AURORA, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technical Consumer Products, Inc. (TCP) will feature popular lighting industry CEO (and Youtube personality) Ellis Yan in a one-day-only seminar Where Smart Savings Come to Light that also offers specifics about the many ways LED lighting can provide surprisingly extensive savings for businesses seeking cost cutting solutions.

This free event takes place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel at 6200 Quarry Lane, in Independence, Ohio 44141. Registration is at www.tcpi.com/CLESaves.

Overlooked Way to Save

"Every business looks to cut costs," says Lesley Matt, Vice President of Marketing and Products at TCP. "Many businesses cut costs in staffing, compensation and other organizational budget components. Lighting and energy costs are often overlooked. Attendees to this event will discover they have many more options in budget management and how LED lighting is a simple way to save a great deal of money."

Featured Speaker

TCP founder and CEO Ellis Yan's talk – "Where Smart Savings Come to Light" – reveals practical information related to business costs and traction-ready next-steps for immediate cost savings.

Matt adds, "Ellis Yan is an LED pioneer and expert in demonstrating how lighting impacts budget and productivity in the workplace."

Matt contends that participants will enjoy the event. Ellis Yan is entertaining. TCP's popular Youtube series features Yan as the Lighting King who fascinates audiences with stories about lighting technology.

Information Sessions

"TCP's advanced LED technologies combined with TCP owned manufacturing facilities give us a pool of industry-recognize talent to make this event meaningful," says Lesley Matt. "Our team will lead product demos and offer advice in securing utility rebates. Rebates can offer a lot of savings if you understand how to navigate the processes. Our people know that terrain and can help."

The event also features details about Light All, the lighting industry's first ever all-in-1 service program for sourcing, installing, energy-efficiency and aesthetic LED solutions.

To learn more about "Where Smart Savings Come to Light" – an event hosted by TCP – visit www.tcpi.com/CLESaves.

About Technical Consumer Products, Inc. (TCP)

Founded in 1993, TCP is a privately-held global leader in energy efficient lighting innovations. TCP's extensive product offerings include LED and CFL lamps and fixtures and other energy efficient lighting products. TCP is a proud ENERGY STAR® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Since inception, TCP has sold over one billion lamps.

