1 Day Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals Course: History, Scientific Principles, Cycles and Formulations - June 30th, 2022

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals: History, Scientific Principles, Cycles and Formulations" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The course will cover how lyophilization works to convert a liquid drug product into a dried, more-stable powder. Cycle and formulation design will be explained, along with the scientific principles that are at play.
This course will act as an introduction to freeze-drying of pharmaceutical parenteral products. Many drug substances require the extra protection that lyophilization provides, and the formulation of the liquid drug product must be designed to optimize efficacy of the finished dried product.
Why Should You Attend
To learn the how and why for formulating and designing lyophilization cycles for drugs that will benefit from the freeze-drying process
Learning Objectives
- Definition of freeze-drying
- Identify ideal characteristics of a freeze-dried product
- Determine when freeze-drying is necessary
- Phases of the lyo cycle, and the scientific principles that drive each phase
- Formulating drug product for successful freeze-drying
- Analytical tools used to aid in formulation and cycle development
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: History and background
- Definition of freeze-drying, history, and commonly freeze-dried materials
- Desired freeze-dried characteristics
- Advantages and limitations of freeze-drying
- Process overview
Section 2: Physical, chemical, and engineering principles
- Vapor pressure
- Sublimation and the phase diagram of water
- The heat of sublimation of ice
- Rate processes in freeze drying - heat transfer and mass transfer
- States of matter - crystalline and amorphous
Section 3: Lyo cycle phases
- Freezing (with optional annealing)
- Primary drying (sublimation of water vapor)
- Secondary drying (diffusion and evaporation of water that did not freeze as ice)
Section 4: Lyo formulations
- Excipients for small and large molecules
Section 5: Quality product attributes
- General and specific to freeze-dried products
- Influence of collapse and eutectic melting
