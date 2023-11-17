1 Day Online CMI Level 3 Diploma in Principles of Management and Leadership Course

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CMI Level 3 Diploma in Principles of Management and Leadership" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

These qualifications are aimed at practising or aspiring managers who supervise or manage a team, or project officer and shift manager to achieve clearly defined outcomes. They will set and monitor goals and objectives by providing instruction, direction and guidance. Day to day operational and project activities are a key part of their role.

Upon completion, you will receive your CMI Qualification.

Putting aspiring and early-career managers on a guided development pathway to becoming a fully-fledged Chartered Manager. This qualification is aligned to CMI Professional Standards and the Apprenticeship Standards for the Team Leader/Supervisor ST0384/01.

What are the Course Entry Requirements?

To enroll in this course, you should be at least 18 years old and have a good understanding of the English language and writing. It is also beneficial if you are currently working in an organization or have previous experience in one, so that you can apply your skills and knowledge.

What are the Course Completion Requirements?

To complete this course, you will be marked on an assignment for each unit you study. Learners must complete any combination to a minimum of 370 Total Unit Time (TUT) hours, 37 credits to achieve this qualification.

Course Delivery - All Levels

  • The course is a self-study course. It is delivered via an online Virtual Learning Environment (VLE)
  • All course materials are available online

Course Assessment: All Levels

  • Completion of an assignment for each unit
  • No examinations
  • Study Support: All Levels
  • Upon registration, Students are allocated a UK-based Tutor to provide support and assistance throughout the course and completion of assignments.
  • This course can be completed in 12 - 18 months, as long as you are prepared to work with our trainers and meet the course requirements.

Within our offering this will give you the following access:

  • CMI Registration
  • CMI Official Examination and Certification
  • Access to Acudemy Online Platform and Resources.

Required Study Time - All Levels

  • 6 weeks per unit
  • You will be given a timetable to follow

What is provided with the Course?

  • Course Material
  • Aftercare Course Support

Compulsory units for CMI Level 3:

  • CMI 301: Principles of Management and Leadership (7 credits)
  • CMI 302: Managing a Team to Achieve Results (6 credits)
  • CMI 303: Managing Individuals to be Effective in their Role (5 credits)
  • CMI 304: Principles of Communication in the Workplace (5 credits)
  • CMI 305: Building Stakeholder Relationships using Effective Communication (4 credits)
  • CMI 306: Principles of Equality, Diversity and Inclusive Working Practice (6 credits)
  • CMI 307: Developing the Knowledge, Skills and Abilities of Individuals and Teams (4 credits)

The course is completed using an easy online portfolio system.

