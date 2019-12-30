1-Day Programme on the Ownership & Control of Intellectual Property Rights: Copyright, Moral Rights, Database Rights, Design Rights, Patents, and Trade Marks (London, United Kingdom - March 4, 2020)

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ownership and Control of Intellectual Property Rights" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world of intellectual property can be complex and confusing and this course is designed to get you up to speed on the main types: what they are, how to protect and exploit your own intellectual property and how to avoid infringing someone else's.

It is a perfect one-day primer designed to make you feel like a 'mini-expert' in every area of intellectual property rights in both practical and commercial terms. By familiarising you with the most important legislation and case law, the course will also arm you with the ability to look up further questions yourself.



In addition, the day will offer an invaluable opportunity to ask the expert trainer about any particular issues that may affect you and your business and to interact with other delegates and learn from their experiences.

Who Should Attend?



This programme has been specifically designed for those who deal with or come across intellectual property:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Commercial managers

Business development managers

In-house patent lawyers

Company secretaries

Agenda



Copyright

Basics of copyright

Existence, ownership and infringement

Is a work capable of copyright protection?



Is the work in a fixed' form?



Does the work qualify for UK copyright protection?



Is the work still protected by copyright?



Who is the owner of the copyright?



Will copyright be infringed?

Primary infringement

Secondary infringement

Are there any defences to infringement?



What remedies are available?

Civil remedies

Criminal remedies

International considerations

Berne Convention



Universal Copyright Convention

Exploiting copyright

Assignment



Licensing

Moral Rights

Types of moral rights

Moral rights relating to copyright works

Database rights

Is it a database?

Does the database qualify for protection?

Who is the owner of the right?

How long does the right last?

What protection does the right give the owner?

Are there any defences to infringement?

What remedies are available?

Design rights

Registered design rights

Is a design capable of registration?



Registering a design



Infringement



Dealing with registered design rights

Unregistered design rights

Requirements for an unregistered design right



Overlap between copyright and design rights



Infringement



Dealing with unregistered design rights



Semiconductor topography rights

EU Design rights (registered and unregistered)

Patents

Legal framework

Is an invention patentable?

Applying for a UK patent

Applying for a patent under the EPC

Applying for a patent under the PCT

Infringement

Dealing with patents

Where is the Unitary Patent?

Trade marks

Is a mark capable of registration?

Registering a trade mark

Protecting a trade mark

Revocation and invalidity

Dealing with trade marks

Trade mark searches

Other types of registrable marks

