1 Day Regulatory Reporting for EMIR, MIFIR and SFTR Course (October 6th, 2022)

This practical 1 day course conducted by a senior City expert covers regulatory reporting requirements for the three main regulations: EMIR, MiFIR and SFTR.
This training session covers the key challenges encountered by banks, broker dealers, asset managers and hedge funds, key lessons learnt in implementing trade and transaction reporting, and successful remediation of any issues.
This workshop covers all aspects of regulatory reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.
Conducted by an expert who is currently working within the sector and advising different organisations from some key players to smaller companies, the trainer has a very good understanding of challenges that companies are facing and how to effectively overcome them and ensure compliance and operational effectiveness.
What will you learn
- Key learnings from implementation of EMIR over the last 6 years, upcoming reporting and margin implications of EMIR REFIT and Unclear Margin Rules, MIFIR over the last 4 years, and implementation of SFTR; benchmarking against peers from the sell-side and buy-side, and resolution of any open questions.
- Real life industry examples of best practices, post-implementation issues, and successful remediation
- Regulatory guidance from the FCA, CSSF, ESMA and other local regulators - post Brexit UK vs EU regulations
- Understand the key impacts to US, EMEA and APAC institutions in scope, and the new regulatory reporting landscape
Main topics covered during this training
- Regulatory Background to all three regulations
- Scope of entities, counterparties and asset classes for MiFIR, EMIR and SFTR
- Key Reporting Requirements
- Definitions and Data Validations
- Fields Analysis - Instrument, Product, Entity and Personal Data
- Systems and Controls
- Implications for UK, EU and Global Investment Banks and Asset Managers
- Global Regulatory Reporting
- Implementation challenges and lessons learnt
Who Should Attend:
From banks, broker dealers, asset managers and hedge funds:
- Heads of Trading, Investment, Portfolio Management, Operations, and Business Risk
- Heads of Regulatory Reporting, Compliance and HR
- Key Control Functions/Senior Managers in Audit, Compliance, Risk and Operations
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: REGULATORY BACKGROUND AND SCOPE
MIFIR Transaction Reporting
- MIFID II/MIFIR and MAR - Market Transparency, Market Abuse and transaction reports
- Entities and transactions in scope, ARMs
EMIR Trade Reporting
- EMIR Introduction - OTC Derivatives, Central Clearing, CCPs, TRs
- Regulatory drivers, Entities in scope, Financial and Non-financial counterparties
- EMIR REFIT, EMIR 2.2
SFTR Transaction Reporting
- SFTR Introduction - Stock and Commodity/Security Borrow Loans, Repos and Collateralised Loan Financing, Margin Lending, Tri-Party
- Regulatory drivers, Entities in scope, Financial and Non-financial counterparties, Collateral arrangements with non-EU counterparties
PART 2: KEY REPORTING REQUIREMENTS
MIFIR Transaction Reporting
- Trading Capacity
- Definition of trade execution
- Trade Lifecycle scenarios, transmission of order
- Reporting exemptions and Reportable instruments
EMIR Trade Reporting
- Trade and Position Reporting, Trade Lifecycle Action types
- OTC, Cleared, and Listed Derivative scenarios - Updates for EMIR REFIT
- Reconciliation with counterparty reporting
- Asset class specific rules
SFTR Transaction Reporting
- UK vs EU SFTR
- Counterparty classification, scope, and data
- Mandatory delegated reporting for NFC-
- Loan and collateral data, margin data and margin reuse/Rehypothecation
PART 3: REPORTING FIELDS AND VALIDATIONS
MIFIR Transaction Reporting
- Instrument and underlying identifiers (ISINs, CUSIPS), using the ANNA DSB
- Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs)
- Trade Economics, LEIs and identifying counterparties
- Personal Data Requirements
EMIR Trade Reporting
- Unique Trade Identifiers (UTI) Generation and Matching
- Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs), ISIN, AIIs
- Trade Economics, Collateral and Valuation Data, Confirmation details
SFTR Transaction Reporting
- Repo and overnight collateral information
- Fields Analysis and Reference Data, Asset class specific rules
- LEI, UTIs, and product identifiers
PART 4: KEY CONSIDERATIONS
MIFIR Transaction Reporting
- Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, Reconciliations with ARM
- Global Regulatory Reporting
EMIR Trade Reporting
- Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, Inter TR Reconciliation
- EMIR 2.2 and EMIR REFIT - Changes in scope and upcoming implementations
- Global Regulatory Reporting
SFTR Transaction Reporting
- Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, FC vs NFCs, Tri-Party and Custody arrangements
- Segregation of collateral, Rehypothecation
- Global securities financing regulations
