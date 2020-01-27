1-Day Seminar: Pharmacovigilance Aspects of Licensing Agreements (London, United Kingdom - April 2, 2020)

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance Aspects of Licensing Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will review the existing global requirements relating to pharmacovigilance in contractual agreements. The emphasis will be on practical advice as to how to remain compliant with the legal obligations on how to satisfy good pharmacovigilance practice and quality management requirements, as well as how to promote harmonious business partnerships.



Key issues to be addressed:

Making sense of the licensing agreement jungle

How to stay compliant with global pharmacovigilance requirements n Understand what the regulators expect

Essentials of licensing agreements - safety and business considerations

Understand the legal status and role of pharmacovigilance licensing agreements

Discuss audit and compliance aspects of third-party agreements

Whilst licensing agreements involving medicines are primarily driven by commercial considerations, the successful handling of pharmacovigilance obligations is a critical, but frequently overlooked consideration. Negotiating the safety arrangements to ensure regulatory compliance by both partners can be a complex process. This is further compounded by a lack of harmonisation and clarity of the regulations around the world.



Agenda



Global regulatory framework

EU, USA and what ICH says

and what ICH says How it impacts partnerships

What the regulators expect

From the pharmacovigilance system



From the MAH



From the MAH's partners

Best pharmacovigilance practices in licensing agreements

Types of agreement

Safety Data Exchange Agreement

Who is responsible for what?

Joint handling of pharmacovigilance issues

Legal aspects

The legal status and role of pharmacovigilance agreements

Drafting pharmacovigilance agreements

Contract basics, dos, and don'ts



Terminology, form, and content



Using templates

Contractual liability and indemnities

Amendment and termination of pharmacovigilance agreements

Audit and compliance aspects of third-party agreements

Regulatory expectations and inspections

Which agreements to examine at audit

What to look for in safety data exchange agreements at pharmacovigilance audit

Which partners to audit and how

Measuring partner/other party compliance

Workshop - practical aspects of licensing agreements

Final discussion session and questions

