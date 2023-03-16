1 Day Training Course: Working with Emotional Intelligence in the Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Industry - June 26th, 2023

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Working with Emotional Intelligence in the Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Industry Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course is for anyone with a professional or personal interest in exploring emotional intelligence in workplace settings, including highly regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, veterinary, legal and other professional industries.

The course is a highly interactive combination of theory, activities, exercises, and practical applications working on your real-life scenarios so you can develop your learnings for your benefit.

In today's competitive workplace, we are not only being assessed on our technical skills, but also on how well we understand and handle ourselves and relate to others - our emotional intelligence.

This one-day course addresses our own Emotional Intelligence (EI) and how we can better understand ourselves and interpret others to communicate and influence even more effectively in the Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Industry. This course will provide you with the skills to be more self-aware and choose to manage your reactions. It also gives you the skills to assess others' emotions more effectively and deal with them successfully for enhanced performance.

Emotional Intelligence is essential for all the relationships we have - whether with internal colleagues, external bodies or suppliers to be maximally effective.

This practical and interactive emotional intelligence training will increase your self-awareness and develop your interpersonal skills so you come across with a positive impact and influence whatever the situation.

You will learn how to build a better rapport with individuals, read and interpret their emotions and handle situations more effectively in the workplace.

Pre-course work

In order to benefit most from the course, delegates will need to complete two self-assessments and bring their results with them at the beginning of the course.

Benefits of attending

By the end of this course, you will be able to:

Manage and work with people more effectively by understanding and respecting their emotions

Understand key EI skills

Be more adaptable to how others think and what different perspectives they have

Practice several styles of influencing models to promote more emotionally effective conversations resulting in successful influence

Key Topics Covered:

Goleman's emotional intelligence model

Identifying and understanding the main concepts and the impact on behaviour

Working with Emotional Intelligence - the key competencies

Listening techniques for influencing

Scripting technique persuading

A simple structure to enable you to state your needs clearly and concisely without being too aggressive or apologetic

Relationship management

Adapting your communication style to take account of others. Tools such as Stakeholder Agenda Analysis and Social Styles help you to identify which style will be more appropriate for use in a given situation

Critical thinking approach

Self-management and understanding the psychology

How to regulate your internal experience

The solution-focused approach

Focusing on the solution is focusing on success.

The "third" conversation technique to help you to be more objective

Action planning

