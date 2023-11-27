1 Day Virtual Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance
27 Nov, 2023, 05:15 ET
The 2023 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics & Finance (APEF 2023), will be a hybrid conference happening in Singapore from December 14-15, 2023!
The 2023 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics & Finance (APEF 2023), will be a hybrid conference happening in Singapore from December 14-15, 2023! Learn from the best in the Economics and Finance community.
A Hybrid Economics & Finance Conference
APEF 2023 is the gathering place for economists and financial experts from academia, government, and the private sector to present their research results, exchange ideas, and network.
This is a good opportunity to meet old friends again and make new ones for future research collaborations.
What Can You Expect?
- 2 Days
- 100% Top Singapore hospitality
- 70+ Internationally Recognised Speaker & Attendees
- 100% An opportunity for East-West science and practice collaborations
Who Should Attend:
- Leading Academics, PhD Students
- Thought leaders
- National and Local Government, Provincial
- Government and Municipalities
- Key Industry Players & Industry Consultants
- Investors and Financiers
- Business Consultants
- Economists
- Fund Managers
Speakers:
Dr. Tan Jing Hee
Executive Director & Chairman
Academic Board of East Asia Institute of Management
Dr. Tan Jing Hee is the Deputy Chairman of the Management Council, Chairman of East Asia Institute of Management Academic Board.
Denise Cheok
APAC Economist
Moody's Analytics
Denise Cheok is an Assistant Director and economist at Moody's Analytics in Singapore.
Kai-Hong Tee
Senior Lecturer in Finance
Loughborough University
Kai-Hong Tee is currently Senior Lecturer in Finance at Loughborough University School of Business and Economics in the United Kingdom.
Dr. Evan Lau
Associate Professor
UNIMAS
Associate Professor and Managing Editor of International Journal of Business and Society (IJBS)
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9mb6
