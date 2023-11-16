1 Day Virtual Ownership and Control of Intellectual Property Rights Training Course

The "Ownership and Control of Intellectual Property Rights Training Course" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

This course is specifically designed to demystify the intricate world of intellectual property, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of its main types. Throughout this one-day primer, you will delve into the intricacies of intellectual property, learning how to safeguard and capitalize on your own intellectual property assets while avoiding infringement on others'.

The course aims to transform you into a "mini-expert" in intellectual property rights, equipping you with practical knowledge and a keen sense of the commercial aspects of intellectual property. By acquainting you with key legislation and relevant case law, it empowers you to navigate intellectual property issues with confidence and the ability to independently explore further questions.

Moreover, this day-long program offers a unique opportunity to engage with a seasoned expert trainer. You can seek guidance on any specific concerns that might impact your business, and you'll also have the chance to interact with fellow participants, gaining insights from their experiences and sharing your own.

Why you should attend

  • Learn about the main types of intellectual property rights
  • Understand how to protect the intellectual property rights of your organisation
  • Get to grips with legislative framework and case law for each type of intellectual property right
  • Consider how to avoid infringing a third party's intellectual property rights
  • Get up to date with the latest law and practice
  • Understand the pitfalls - and how to avoid them
  • Master the differences between copyright and unregistered design rights
  • Expand your knowledge of copyright, patents and trade marks
  • Appreciate how useful trade marks can be to build a brand and denote the origin of your goods and services
  • Understand the risks of sending infringement letters in terms of being countersued for unjustified threats - and see how the law is changing
  • Discuss any issues you are facing with colleagues from other organisations to gain new ideas and perspectives

Certification:

  • CPD: 6 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

  • In-house lawyers
  • Private practice lawyers
  • Commercial managers
  • Business development managers
  • In-house patent lawyers
  • Company secretaries

Course Contents

Copyright

Basics of copyright

Existence, ownership and infringement

  • Is a work capable of copyright protection?
  • Is the work in a 'fixed' form?
  • Does the work qualify for UK copyright protection?
  • Is the work still protected by copyright?
  • Who is the owner of the copyright?
  • Will copyright be infringed?

Primary infringement

Secondary infringement

  • Are there any defences to infringement?
  • What remedies are available?

Civil remedies

Criminal remedies

International considerations

  • Berne Convention
  • Universal Copyright Convention

Exploiting copyright

  • Assignment
  • Licensing

Moral rights

  • Types of moral rights
  • Moral rights relating to copyright works

Database rights

  • Is it a database?
  • Does the database qualify for protection?
  • Who is the owner of the right?
  • How long does the right last?
  • What protection does the right give the owner?
  • Are there any defences to infringement?
  • What remedies are available?

Design rights

Registered design rights

  • Is a design capable of registration?
  • Registering a design
  • Infringement
  • Dealing with registered design rights

Unregistered design rights

  • Requirements for an unregistered design right
  • Overlap between copyright and design rights
  • Infringement
  • Dealing with unregistered design rights
  • Semiconductor topography rights
  • EU design rights (registered and unregistered)

Patents

  • Legal framework
  • Is an invention patentable?
  • Applying for a UK patent
  • Applying for a patent under the EPC
  • Applying for a patent under the PCT
  • Infringement
  • Dealing with patents
  • Where is the Unitary Patent?

Trade marks

  • Is a mark capable of registration?
  • Registering a trade mark
  • Protecting a trade mark
  • Revocation and invalidity
  • Dealing with trade marks
  • Trade mark searches
  • Other types of registrable marks

Speakers:

Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP

Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie.

Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law. He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies.

His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues. He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques).

