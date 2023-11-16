1 Day Virtual Ownership and Control of Intellectual Property Rights Training Course

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ownership and Control of Intellectual Property Rights Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course is specifically designed to demystify the intricate world of intellectual property, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of its main types. Throughout this one-day primer, you will delve into the intricacies of intellectual property, learning how to safeguard and capitalize on your own intellectual property assets while avoiding infringement on others'.

The course aims to transform you into a "mini-expert" in intellectual property rights, equipping you with practical knowledge and a keen sense of the commercial aspects of intellectual property. By acquainting you with key legislation and relevant case law, it empowers you to navigate intellectual property issues with confidence and the ability to independently explore further questions.

Moreover, this day-long program offers a unique opportunity to engage with a seasoned expert trainer. You can seek guidance on any specific concerns that might impact your business, and you'll also have the chance to interact with fellow participants, gaining insights from their experiences and sharing your own.

Why you should attend

Learn about the main types of intellectual property rights

Understand how to protect the intellectual property rights of your organisation

Get to grips with legislative framework and case law for each type of intellectual property right

Consider how to avoid infringing a third party's intellectual property rights

Get up to date with the latest law and practice

Understand the pitfalls - and how to avoid them

Master the differences between copyright and unregistered design rights

Expand your knowledge of copyright, patents and trade marks

Appreciate how useful trade marks can be to build a brand and denote the origin of your goods and services

Understand the risks of sending infringement letters in terms of being countersued for unjustified threats - and see how the law is changing

Discuss any issues you are facing with colleagues from other organisations to gain new ideas and perspectives

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Commercial managers

Business development managers

In-house patent lawyers

Company secretaries

Course Contents

Copyright

Basics of copyright

Existence, ownership and infringement

Is a work capable of copyright protection?

Is the work in a 'fixed' form?

Does the work qualify for UK copyright protection?

Is the work still protected by copyright?

Who is the owner of the copyright?

Will copyright be infringed?

Primary infringement

Secondary infringement

Are there any defences to infringement?

What remedies are available?

Civil remedies

Criminal remedies

International considerations

Berne Convention

Universal Copyright Convention

Exploiting copyright

Assignment

Licensing

Moral rights

Types of moral rights

Moral rights relating to copyright works

Database rights

Is it a database?

Does the database qualify for protection?

Who is the owner of the right?

How long does the right last?

What protection does the right give the owner?

Are there any defences to infringement?

What remedies are available?

Design rights

Registered design rights

Is a design capable of registration?

Registering a design

Infringement

Dealing with registered design rights

Unregistered design rights

Requirements for an unregistered design right

Overlap between copyright and design rights

Infringement

Dealing with unregistered design rights

Semiconductor topography rights

EU design rights (registered and unregistered)

Patents

Legal framework

Is an invention patentable?

Applying for a UK patent

Applying for a patent under the EPC

Applying for a patent under the PCT

Infringement

Dealing with patents

Where is the Unitary Patent?

Trade marks

Is a mark capable of registration?

Registering a trade mark

Protecting a trade mark

Revocation and invalidity

Dealing with trade marks

Trade mark searches

Other types of registrable marks

Speakers:

Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP

Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie.

Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law. He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies.

His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues. He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques).

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ty4dde

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets