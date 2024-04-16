1 DERMATOLOGIST-FOUNDED SKINCARE BRAND, MURAD, FURTHER COMMITS TO SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES WITH NEW SERUM REFILLS

Murad Launches New Serum Refills Reducing Packaging by Up to 85%, Building On Its Commitment to Sustainability with Recycling Program

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Month, the #1 dermatologist-founded brand*, Murad, is introducing new refillable products , helping customers reduce waste in their beauty routines. Murad's best-selling Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment and Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Serum are now available in refills that lessen packaging materials by up to 85% while saving 15% on cost.

The launch of refill options for two of its most in-demand skincare serums reflects Murad's ongoing efforts to merge innovation with sustainability. The brand is committed to expanding its refillable options in 2024 and beyond, including plans to make all serums refillable in the near future.

"With sustainability and value at the forefront of consumers' minds today, we're proud to now offer our science-backed skincare innovations in eco-friendly, cost-saving refillable packaging," explains CEO of Murad. "It's been the brand's life's mission to help people attain healthier skin. Now, we're extending that mission to support the health of our planet."

The brand has demonstrated its dedication to that mission with convenient, sustainable solutions like the Murad Free Recycling Program. In partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle®, Murad customers can quickly and easily responsibly dispose of their cosmetic packaging all for free, while earning charitable donations for nonprofits. Since launching in 2022, 9,815 Murad products have been recycled, totaling 1,221 pounds which saves 656 kgs of CO2 emissions*. To print your free recycling label visit Murad.com/TerraCycle .

"Earth Month is a great time to consider what you can do to help the environment," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "Through the Murad Recycling Program, consumers can recycle a variety of hard-to-recycle skincare packaging that would have been destined for landfills, all for free. We celebrate Murad for taking their commitment to sustainability one step further with the launch of their new refillable serums."

These initiatives build on Murad's longstanding commitment to wellness for people and the planet. To-date, all cartons are FSC-certified material and printed with vegetable-based ink. Currently, Murad is at 35% of their goal of transitioning to a 50% reduction in virgin plastic with PCR by 2025, the integration of 50% PCR components by 2030 and to be 100% recyclable by 2030. Achieving these goals will reduce the total amount of virgin plastic going in landfills by 750,000 pounds by 2025 and 1.25 million pounds by 2030. Additional future initiatives include 100% non-petrochemical formulations by 2035.

To learn more about TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit TerraCycle.com . To learn more about Murad, visit Murad.com and follow along with the brand on TikTok and Instagram, @muradskincare.

About Murad

Murad is the #1 Dermatologist-Founded Brand* with 30 years of unmatched, clinically proven results. Founded by board-certified dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad in 1989, we've set a new standard for high-performance skincare, and are committed to developing clinically proven, cruelty-free products that meet the meticulous standards for safety, efficacy and care you'd expect from a doctor.

*Based on first half 2023 prestige skincare sales data, not including professional brands.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com . *Estimated using the EPA WARM model.

