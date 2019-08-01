1 EDI Source is Now a Sage Intacct Marketplace Partner

Included with the solution is the 1 EDI Source cloud-based visibility portal IntelligentXchange® that provides clients with the ability to see all orders in human readable format, establish warnings and alerts to ensure customer requirements for electronic transactions are being met and to assist in customer service representative and IT electronic commerce research activities.

Customers often expect and insist on electronic commerce in the retail, automotive, healthcare, distribution and trucking industries. Integration with back office systems is crucial and direct EDI and ERP integration can greatly improve efficiency by eliminating daily challenges with transaction visibility, while also identifying then addressing issues with intuitive alerting, and improving customer relationships with compliance checking.

"Sage Intacct has established a robust Marketplace with hundreds of solutions that offer prebuilt integration with our award-winning cloud financial management solutions," said Eileen Wiens, VP of Business Development, Sage Intacct. "The addition of 1 EDI Source to the Sage Intacct Marketplace offers our joint customers an easy way to leverage the power of this new integrated offering. Having an integrated EDI solution will enable joint customers to improve efficiency and better serve their customers."

"We are very eager to bring our integrated solution to the Sage Intacct Marketplace. Sage Intacct's customer centric culture and reputation for delivering high quality cloud solutions to market blends perfectly with ours. We believe that this is just the first of many offerings that our partnership will take to the market," said Paul Bloom, President, 1 EDI Source.

About 1 EDI Source

1 EDI Source has been a leader in the EDI software industry for over 30 years and designed an elite suite of EDI software solutions for businesses of all sizes in a variety of industries including retail, CPG, transportation, logistics, manufacturing and healthcare. Solving complex EDI problems with an innovative product line and in-house expert support, 1 EDI Source streamlines operations and provides large cost savings for small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

For more information call 1-877-334-9650, email PartnerProgramQuestions@1edisource.com or visit www.1edisource.com.

SOURCE 1 EDI Source

Related Links

http://www.1edisource.com

