1 European inclusive and digital first lingerie brand Hunkemöller launches US webshop

Hunkemöller is Europe's number one loved and digital intimate apparel brand in 20 countries with 15 state-of-the-art webshops and 900 stores acting as digital hubs. It's known to be an empowering, diverse, inclusive and sustainable intimate apparel brand with products for every customer need at any time of the day. Sheroes are attracted by distinct product and brand handwriting, continual new collections and sub-brands appealing to a range of Sheroes across ages, cultures, body shapes, tastes and budgets, all delivered via an inspiring and rewarding shopping experience - whatever the channel.

Hunkemöller in facts:

#1 top of mind and preferred brand in Northern Europe , very loyal customer base with 75% of all sales done by members

7,400 employees across Europe and Russia

and 67 bra sizes, apparel up to 3XL

Digitally driven, powered by data; data-driven process to validate design and pricing proposition across all teams and over 60% of customer journeys have a digital touchpoint.

Focus on sexy shapes and favorite fits to deliver consistent fit and quality throughout collections

Main collection of lingerie, swimwear, nightwear, loungewear and accessories, including influencer collections

Sub-brands; Private Collection, NOIR, P.O.P. Power of Positivity, HKMX and the Freedom collection

"Hunkemoller prides itself at being at the forefront of Design, with regards to lingerie and over 97% of all collection are designer by our International design team.

"Hunkemoller has clear values of which Inclusion, and diversity are extremely important, we believes all women should be able to wear fashion Lingerie and have 67 Bra sizes to ensure we can fit all women, and we can't wait to surprise our American SHEROE's with our beautiful collection," says Philip Mountford, CEO of Hunkemoller. "We have just launched our collection on Nordstrom.com, and the first weeks have been incredibly promising and this launch is an amazing step in the global strategy, with our own platform opening this week."

As a social brand, Hunkemöller collaborates with influencers to create key collections. The brand has worked with major celebrities like Lucy Hale (2021), Doutzen Kroes (2016 – 2020), Duckie Thot (2020) and Pamela Reif (2018). Key to this is a credible and authentic relationship to the brand. For 2022, Hunkemöller has already confirmed several celebrities with a firm US following.

Next to a main collection of lingerie, swimwear, nightwear, loungewear and accessories, five sub-brands and influencer/celebrity collections are the main building blocks of the product range:

The Private Collection : Seductive, sexy lingerie for special moments, for fashion-conscious customers

: Seductive, sexy lingerie for special moments, for fashion-conscious customers NOIR collection : Most premium offer of sophisticated refined lingerie and nightwear for luxury-affine customers

: Most premium offer of sophisticated refined lingerie and nightwear for luxury-affine customers P.O.P. Power Of Positivity : targeted at Gen-Z embraces self-love, diversity and a conscious lifestyle with casual, sexy and sustainable product

: targeted at Gen-Z embraces self-love, diversity and a conscious lifestyle with casual, sexy and sustainable product HKMX Sportswear: Sportswear c ollection offering a mix of function and fashionability

Sportswear ollection offering a mix of function and fashionability The Freedom Collection: Fashionable and comfortable collection of wire-free lingerie, created for comfort-driven customers

They are aligned to customer end-use needs, wants and desires. Our Sheroes often shop from a repertoire of our sub-brands, e.g. HKMX for the gym, Private for a weekend away and Freedom for everyday living.

With the launch of the US webshop, Hunkemöller is now available online in 20 countries. The sites are backed with a full-fledged traffic program which entails social media, influencer marketing, PR, google organic and paid, e-mail and affiliate marketing.

About Hunkemöller

Hunkemöller is Europe's leading and fastest growing lingerie brand, with around 900 stores across 20 countries. Founded in Amsterdam in 1886 the company has since developed into a pan-European omni-channel lingerie brand. Hunkemöller delivers perfect fitting, fashionable and high quality bodywear products (bras, underwear, nightwear, swimwear and other categories including active wear). Hunkemöller is a truly omni-channel retailer and has integrated technology into every aspect of the business; from extensive customer profiling based on an extensive base of active loyalty program members, to a digitalized recruitment and training process for retail employees. The customer journey is at the heart of Hunkemöller's strategy and has resulted in a seamless interaction between the physical and digital environment through its click2brick initiatives.

www.hunkemoller.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725902/Hunkemoller_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725903/Hunkemoller_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725901/Hunkemoller_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725900/Hunkemoller_Logo.jpg

