1 Exam Prep Offering Free Continuing Education for Contractors Attending June 1st Orlando Power Lunch for All 1 Contractor Solutions Permit Expediting Clients and Other Attendees

SUNRISE, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Exam Prep, a leading provider of contractor test preparation services for various construction trades, and its sister company, 1 Contractor Solutions, a contractor services organization specializing in permit expediting, will be hosting a Power Lunch and Learn in Orlando on June 1st.

"1 Contractor Solutions goes above and beyond any other Florida permitting company," stated Kat Dew, Chief Operating Officer. "We transcend mere data entry, offering comprehensive support tailored to the individual contractors' needs. Our mission is clear: to liberate contractors from administrative burdens allowing them to focus on what truly matters – their projects."

One price inclusive benefits of using 1 Contractor Solutions Permitting Services:

Full Permit Application Packet

Florida New construction permits include a master permit and sub permits, we will communicate with the sub-contractors to get their application filled out and signed

Florida Notary Services

Recording NOCs

Electronic Signatures

Revisions

New Municipality Registration in all Florida Counties

Handling notes and requests from the building department

Communication with the homeowner and building department

Scheduling inspections (by request)

Engineer calculations

Private Provider Partnership with Inspected

Partnerships with Architects and Engineers

Details to Register for the event:

June 1st, 2024 from 11:30 to 1:00

https://tinyurl.com/1ExamPowerLunch

SpringHill Suites by Marriot

205 W State Rd 436

Altamonte, Springs, FL 32714

A complimentary lunch and beverages will be provided.

If any or all of the services above can improve your business, please contract 1 Contractor Solutions for pricing.

1 Exam Prep has been quick to assist students affected by the sudden closure of Contractor Campus, as reported by Fox 4 WFTX-TV in Ft. Myers, Florida, earlier this month. 1 Exam Prep has assured that these students will face no disruptions in their studies, providing them with free online courses. Many of these students have already been incorporated into the 1 Exam Prep system.

Media Contact:

Kat Dunn Dew

Chief Operating Officer

1 Contractor Solutions

[email protected]

Phone: 954 233 0155

