1 Exam Prep Successfully Launches Initiative Saving Hundreds of Students of Contractor Campus From Study Disruption Free of Charge

1 Exam Prep Offers Free Online Courses to Displaced Contractor Campus Students

SUNRISE, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Exam Prep, a leader in contractor test preparation for the Southeastern United States, is proud to support all displaced Contractor Campus students ensuring their education and career progress are not disrupted.

In rapid response to the story authored by reporter Anvar Ruziev at WFTX-TV Fox 4 in Southwest Florida entitled "Campus Shutdown: Fort Myers Students Turn to Fox 4 for Help", 1 Exam Prep, the leader in contractor test preparation for the Southeastern United States, has created a program offering free course materials for the students of Contractor Campus which has recently gone out of business.

For all former Contractor Campus students, reach out to [email protected] or call 877-775-9400 for immediate assistance.

Immediately upon learning of the closure of Contractor Campus which left students without access to vital study materials, 1 Exam Prep swiftly responded to the crisis and set up an initiative that instantly integrates disrupted students into our course portfolio for seamless and uninterrupted study. All the students that have contacted 1 Exam Prep were accessing new coursework within minutes on our proprietary learning system free of charge.

In response to a follow up article by Anvar Ruziev entitled "No One Is Answering Me: More Students Turn to Fox 4 About Fort Myers Campus Shutdown", all students should immediately contact Andrew Gertz, Operations Manager, and they will have fluid courses within minutes without charge and we are here to help if anything else is needed to have an uninterrupted journey towards passing your exam.

1 Exam Prep utilizes a fully integrated approach to assisting candidates looking to receive their contractor license in multiple fields of trade. Our students participate in a high probability system that takes advantage of fully highlighted and tabbed books, virtual classes with proprietary learning systems, online courses with practice questions, tutoring, application assistance and much more for the construction community.

Contact Information:

Andrew Gertz

3122 N Pine Island

Sunrise, FL 33351

[email protected]

(O) 9542330153

