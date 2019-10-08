1 For More Than A Decade: Brother International Corporation Sweeps The Competition As Best Printer Brand

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was another stand-out year for Brother as they continue to dominate PCMag's annual awards. Brother was awarded its 11th consecutive Readers' Choice Award for home printers and its seventh consecutive Business Choice Award for office printers.

Readers' Choice

The Readers' Choice Awards are based on overall customer satisfaction and printer attributes like setup, reliability, printing quality, technical support, repairs and the cost of ink and toner supplies. Brother continues to deliver across the board and proves that it is the brand to consider when looking for a printer you want to keep around for a long time.

"According to our readers, there is a clear leader when it comes to making reliable and long-lasting printers," said Dan Costa, Editor-in-Chief of PCMag. "Brother had the highest overall satisfaction rating of any brand, with respondents specifically calling out the reliability of its products."

Business Choice

"Brother has consistently dominated our Business Choice Awards over the years," said Costa. "It's rare for a company to hold a streak like Brother, but it shows how popular the brand is with business users."

In this category, respondents were asked to rate their work printers based on reliability, setup, likelihood to recommend and overall satisfaction. Brother topped among readers for in these categories.

"We're thrilled to once again be recognized by PCMag's readers with such a high satisfaction rating and award," said Phil Lubell, Vice President of Marketing at Brother. "We invest significant resources and place a high value on the customer experience to help ensure that we are meeting or exceeding their expectations. Brother is committed to developing printers that are high-quality with cost-efficient technology for home or business use."

The PCMag Readers' Choice and Business Choice winners are determined by an email survey of PCMag community members that subscribe to the respective mailing lists. This year's surveys were conducted between June 3, 2019 and June 24, 2019.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother is a leading provider of office equipment technology and document management solutions, including award-winning color and black and white multifunctional printers, scanners, label printers and device-based cloud and mobile technologies. The Brother P-touch line of label and ribbon printers feature laminated and specialty tapes along with printable ribbons. Brother printers are consistently recognized as the best in the industry and recently received PCMag's 2019 Readers' Choice and Business Choice awards. Brother International Corporation's At Your Side philosophy demonstrates a dedication to product quality, customer service and dynamic partnerships. Established in 1954 and headquartered in Bridgewater, N.J., Brother markets business, home office and industrial products, along with home appliances. For more information, visit www.brother-usa.com.

