1% for the Planet Member Bandit Wines Donates $104,000 to Environmental Nonprofits

"Since we first introduced Bandit wines in lightweight, eco-minded Tetra Paks in 2003, we've made protecting the environment our mission," said Charles Bieler, co-founder of Bandit Wines. "Partnering with 1% for the Planet in 2019 helped us continue that cause, and we're proud to help fund the environmental nonprofits that need our help. Looking toward next year, we hope to increase our donation with proceeds from our latest launch, Bandit Wine Seltzers."

Inspired by northwest flavors, Bandit Wine Seltzers are made by winemakers for fellow wine enthusiasts and adventurers with just a few primary ingredients: California Pinot Grigio wine, sparkling Napa Valley water and all-natural favors. Rainier Cherry – made with Rainier Cherry juice – and Honeycrisp Apple are gluten-free, vegan, 90 calories, 4 percent ABV and available now, at $8.99 SRP per four-pack.

One percent of proceeds from Bandit Wine Seltzers and the existing Bandit Wines lineup will continue to benefit organizations such as National Park Foundation and Protect our Winters – both organizations close to the hearts of founders Charles Bieler and Joel Gott. Bieler and Gott aim to make the brand's 2021 contribution even more impactful, with the help of Bandit's fans.

Bandit fans wishing to support and further 1% for the Planet's mission can purchase Bandit's Wine Seltzers and its seven existing wine varietals. The wines – spanning Pinot Grigio to Cabernet Sauvignon – are packaged in convenient, easy-to-tote, easy-to-seal Tetra Pak packages depicting a unique American outdoor landscape. Visit www.banditwines.com to learn more about how 1% for the Planet partner Bandit Wines contributes to environmental causes.

About Bandit Wines

Bandit Wines is the brainchild of Charles Bieler and Joel Gott, a rogue winemaking pair who forged a partnership in 2003 to bring their passion for great wine and their thirst for exploration together in convenient, easy-to-tote 1L and 500mL Tetra Pak cartons. Bandit's lightweight box design and twist-to-open cap make it an adventure-ready wine that stays fresh and uses natural resources responsibly. Bandit is available nationwide in seven popular varietals—Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Rosé, Merlot, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon—each featuring unique, custom illustrations that inspire outdoor adventure and appreciation of America's treasured landscapes. New to Bandit's portfolio are Bandit Wine Seltzers, available in Rainier Cherry and Honeycrisp Apple flavors in portable 12-ounce cans. For more information visit www.banditwines.com.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. Through business and individual memberships, 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental organizations through annual membership and everyday actions. They advise on giving strategies, certify donations, and amplify the impact of the 1% for the Planet network.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, members have given more than $265 million to environmental nonprofits to date. Today, 1% for the Planet is a network of more than 4,000 members and thousands of nonprofit partners in more than 90 countries. Look for the logo to purchase for the planet and learn more at: www.onepercentfortheplanet.org.

