1 Health Program for Moms Celebrates US Launch with World's Largest Underwear Photoshoot

The Health Mommy is tailor-made for busy moms and is dedicated to empowering users to learn about healthy food, healthy living and making lifestyle changes in a supportive environment. The brand has made it their mission to make healthy living accessible to all moms regardless of location or budget.

"Our goal with launching The Healthy Mommy to the United States is to help educate and empower moms to set positive health examples for their families and each other," said The Healthy Mommy founder Rhian Allen. "We surveyed 5000 moms globally and found that less than 20% of US moms say they love their body. Our underwear photoshoot is proof of just how powerful and inspirational moms are when they come together to support each other in leading healthier lives."

To date, The Healthy Mommy has helped moms lose over SIX MILLION pounds in a safe and healthy way through customizable plans granting users access to hundreds of recipes designed by nutritionists, more than 350 at-home workout videos, and a 24/7 online mom-only support community all with a convenient app.

Click here for a behind-the-scenes look at the US Photoshoot.

For more information on The Healthy Mommy, please visit TheHealthyMommy.com.

About The Healthy Mommy

Founded by mom of two, Rhian Allen, The Healthy Mommy is about healthy and REALISTIC weight loss and healthy living and empowering moms to learn about healthy food, healthy living and doing it in a supportive environment. The 28 Day Weight Loss Challenge is a fully interactive and online customizable meal and exercise plan with over 1,000 recipes, over 350 exercise videos and 24/7 support. Each month there's a brand new challenge theme and there are hundreds of thousands of moms on the Challenge. The Healthy Mommy network offers 24/7 support in a safe, non-judgmental and supportive environment. The aim of The Healthy Mommy focus is to educate moms how they can make small changes to their life to become healthier and also show them how they can change their life to a healthy one for them and their family.

