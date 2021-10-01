1 Hot New Release - Oh, Lords! Ships Today

RALEIGH, N.C. and DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtoZ Partners LLC announces -Best-selling #1 Hot New Release, Oh, Lords! Who We Date, Why We Date Them & What We've Learned ships today.

Oh, Lords! is about two women sharing their dating stories, dating glories, and the lessons they've learned along the way. Oh, Lords! Who We Date, Why We Date Them, and What We've Learned is the only book of its kind to discuss dating in the context of archetypes, "Lords", through the eyes and experience of the authors.

Oh, Lords! Book Cover Authors Jes Averhart & Terresa Zimmerman

You will meet the Lords: Lord Journeyman, Lord Contradiction, Lord FOMO, Lord Layaway, Lord Self-Absorbed, Lord At-Your-Peril, Lord Good Guy, Not MY Guy, and Lord My Guy. These are the archetypes that litter the landscape of the dating world, and when you see them for who they are, you might make different choices about who you spend time with.

You don't have to be dating to find the humor, insight, community, and reminders of your triumphs and turning points. Join entrepreneurs Jes Averhart and Terresa Zimmerman on this wildly entertaining and insightful journey through their dating lives.

About the Authors

Jes Averhart is an author and entrepreneur passionate about leadership development and women's empowerment. She is the creator of 28 Days of Reinvention, host of Reinvention Road Trip® Podcast, co-founder of Black Wall Street Homecoming, and co-author of Oh, Lords! Jes has worked with Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations on the principles of transformational leadership, self-discovery, and the art of reinvention.

Jes is a midwestern girl (Go Buckeyes!), fourth-generation entrepreneur, and Mom of a six-foot, five-inch teenage boy and bulldog named Roscoe. You can find Jes on LinkedIn and at www.jesaverhart.com and www.reinventionroadtrip.com

Terresa Zimmerman is an entrepreneur, author, advisor and mentor of business owners. Terresa became the only female founder of a men's underwear brand, Wood Underwear® where she discovered her love for Main Street and all the small businesses that fuel our communities. Terresa has traveled the world working with large organizations on brand and strategy challenges. She recently co-authored Oh, Lords!

Terresa is forever trying to improve her golf game. She and husband, David, live in NC and VA, with Aussies, Whizkey and Tequila. You can find Terresa on LinkedIn and at www.woodunderwear.com

