1 Hotel Hanalei Bay Finds its Resort Dreamscape in Kauai; Princeville Resort to Close for Renovations May 1, 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm, announced today that Princeville Resort in Kauai will temporarily close on May 1 to undergo a multimillion-dollar complete transformation. The Princeville Resort is located in one of the most beautiful spots on planet earth, situated on a hillside overlooking the breathtaking Hanalei Bay and the verdant cliffs of the Na Pali coast, and surrounded by the lush tropical flora of Hawaii's Garden Island. Starwood Capital acquired the Princeville Resort in 2018 with the intention of repositioning the resort as the finest wellness resort in the United States and as the flagship of its 1 Hotels, the sustainable, environmental focused, growing global brand. The hotel will speak to the unique relaxed, welcoming and tranquility of the Hanalei Bay community.

Starwood Capital will replace buildings with gardens and water features, envelop the hotel in green so that it disappears into the landscape, and bring a here-to-fore unseen aesthetic to this magical setting. Starwood Capital will open the resort to the sky to embrace its astounding natural surroundings, and intertwine in our design the unique materials and warmth of the local Hawaiian islands. The hotel is expected to reopen in November 2021 as 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay. Through design and its unique programming, it will undergo a complete transformation to create the flagship of the 1 Hotel brand and one of the world's premier wellness sanctuaries with personalized guest programming for fitness, nutrition and well-being.

1 Hotels is an award-winning, mission-driven, luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, and sustainable operating philosophies. We expect 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay to set the standards for the brand, focusing its guests on abundant outdoor activities and adventures as well as healing, wellness and educational programming.

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay will be the latest in the rapidly expanding 1 Hotels brand, adding to 1 Hotel sanctuaries already open in Manhattan, Brooklyn, South Beach and Los Angeles and the robust pipeline that includes projects already underway in London, Paris, Toronto, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Nashville, Cabo San Lucas and Sunnyvale.

"We are thrilled to be re-imagining the former Princeville resort located in one of the most beautiful spots on earth. As CEO of Starwood Hotels, more than 20 years ago, I visited this property and thought what an awful architectural execution that did not take advantage of its natural setting. How fortunate we are, these years later, to be able to fix this resort and create a magical experience for our traveling guest who today doesn't want a room and bed but wants a 360 degree travel destination that can restore balance and calm to our over stimulated lives. Our goal is nothing short of creating a new addition to the finest resorts in Hawaii, our green brand's flagship and to be one of the most incredible wellness properties in the world, 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "We are excited to integrate our hotel into the local community, to operate our hotel to reflect the deep roots of extraordinary hospitality and the warmth and preservation focused local community.

True to the mission-driven brand ethos, 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay will be LEEDv4 certified and will feature 252 rooms, including 51 suites, along with a wellness center, and an 18,000 square foot spa and fitness center. Five food and beverage outlets will offer fresh, local and sustainably sourced farm-to-table cuisine using ingredients from the hotel's organic on-site garden and neighboring farms.

The resort will be operated by SH Hotels & Resorts, Starwood Capital's hotel management company which manages the 1 Hotels brand and Baccarat hotel in Midtown Manhattan. East West Partners has been engaged as the local development manager. The SH Hotels & Resorts in-house design team will oversee design execution.

Discover a sanctuary in the heart of Kauai at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, located at 5520 Ka Haku Road, Princeville, HI 96722. For more information, please visit 1hotels.com/hanaleibay.

ABOUT 1 HOTELS:

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, and 1 West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships, while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. In the 2019 Conde Nast Traveler reader's Choice Awards, 1 Hotel South Beach was awarded #1in the top 10 Hotels in Miami. 1 Hotel Central Park and 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge claimed the #5 and #8 spots respectively in the Top 50 Hotels in New York City. The brand is expanding with the recent opening of its Los Angeles property, which was ranked #4 Hotel in the United States by 2019 Conde Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards, and with properties under development in Nashville, Sunnyvale, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Haitang Bay, Melbourne and Toronto. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

ABOUT STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 15 offices in six countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $45 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $60 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 28 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

ABOUT EAST WEST PARTNERS

East West Partners is devoted to building, selling, managing and supporting high-quality real estate and life experiences. Their focus is on innovation, sustainability and community. Since 1986, the firm has developed and sold over $7 billion of residential and commercial real estate across the country. East West Partners is one of only two companies to have received three Urban Land Institute Awards For Excellence for their projects. In partnership with A&B Properties, East West Partners founded Kukui'ula Club Villas in the fall of 2013, a project that encapsulates aloha `aina (love of the land) and tying the residents to Kaua`i's lifegiving earth and natural beauty. For more information on East West Partners, visit www.ewpartners.com.

