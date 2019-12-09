1 Hotel South Beach Launches Highly-Anticipated 1 Beach Club

True to 1 Hotels' nature-inspired, mission-driven brand, 1 Beach Club will infuse 1's signature aesthetic of mindfulness and wellness throughout the indoor and outdoor retreat, with sustainable architecture and design at the core of the experience. The private club will be an elite oasis of luxury services and thoughtfully customized, best-in-class amenities, which is the first of its kind in a South Florida beach club.

Wave, the newest restaurant by 1 Hotel South Beach, will also be a first-to-market experience in Miami Beach. Open to hotel guests, members and the public, Wave will feature a serene balance of sustainable design and unparalleled comfort, with sea-to-table fare that is beautifully balanced by the local Latin flavors that define Miami. Wave will also feature 140 seats, an iconic bar, and six cabanas designed for almost any type of gathering. In addition, sprawling daybeds, overstuffed pillows, and natural materials will grace every corner, inviting guests to unwind and renew. Wave will be open daily from sunrise to 8 pm.

"1 Beach Club will offer a distinctive lifestyle experience with world-class luxury amenities," says Milton Sgarbi, Vice President of Operations. "With the addition of our new beachfront restaurant, coupled with our other amenities, including our expansive Anatomy gym, members will now have an exclusive place to gather and entertain."

In addition to the a-la-carte menu, 1 Beach Club's restaurant will also feature curated, family- and community-focused programs available for hotel guests and locals alike, including a mercado selling local food, wellness products, accessories, and fashion; a weekly "Barefoot Brunch" featuring diverse cuisine and endless rosé; as well as family Mind & Movement classes led by Marc Megna's Anatomy.

The 1 Beach Club membership is an exclusive private offering that grants members complimentary valet parking, exclusive access to all the award-winning amenities 1 Hotel South Beach offers, including 600-feet of pristine beachfront, Bamford Haybarn Spa, Cabana Pool, Watr at 1 Rooftop, and much more. 1 Beach Club privileges also include year-round membership at Marc Magna's Anatomy gym and fitness classes, VIP events, a private entrance, and priority reservations at all of 1 South Beach restaurants including Wave, which also offers a members-only space with private seating, hammocks, a yoga deck and DJ booth.

Introductory annual memberships start at $4,000. For more information on 1 Beach Club Memberships, please contact Grissell Tudisco, Director of Membership at grissell.tudisco@1hotels.com or visit www.1hotels.com/south-beach/welcome-1-beach-club.

About 1 Hotel South Beach:

Occupying an entire city block on Collins Avenue, 1 Hotel South Beach sits directly on 600 feet of pristine beachfront. Awarded #1 in Conde Nast Traveler's top 10 Hotels in Miami, 1 Hotel South Beach offers unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean, Miami's natural paradise, Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami's ever- expanding skyline. Throughout the 425-room hotel, the celebration of nature is evident, from the graceful twist of driftwood furnishings to the ever-present sounds of the ocean and abundance of living natural material. These elements are especially evident within the Retreat Collection, which is a selection of nature-inspired premier suites within the 1 Hotel residences with added amenities and perks for hotel guests. Those who are looking to experience all of the hotel's facilities can join The Beach Club, an exclusive private membership program that allows members to indulge in all of the amenities that 1 Hotel South Beach has to offer. In addition to the various luxe accommodation options, the hotel houses four pools, beachfront service, and several food & beverage outlets including WATR at The Rooftop, Habitat, Plnthouse, Drift, Neighbors, and The Sandbox – each of which is deep-rooted in seasonal cuisine with a strong emphasis on its fresh and locally sourced ingredients. 1 Hotel South Beach also features a number of other unique amenities including the hotel's Seedlings program for their junior guests as well as the impressive 18,000-square-foot wellness center which encompasses the award-winning Bamford Haybarn Spa and Anatomy gym.

