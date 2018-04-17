1 Hotels Launches Earth Day Every Day Campaign

The campaign to save our coasts is focused on creating awareness of issues such as off-shore drilling, rising sea levels, beach pollution and other human activities that threaten the coasts where many 1 Hotels are located. 1 Hotels is working with the NRDC to help guide advocacy efforts.

"This brand movement supports our commitment for 1 Hotels to not be another hotel brand, but a cause and a platform for change that encourages consistent conversation and action," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, creator of the 1 Hotels brand. "Our goal is to be a living laboratory for sustainable living, to incite urgency, and be an example for change amongst our esteemed clientele, the industry and the world. It is 1 world."

"Our team members are especially excited to be part of the first ever advocacy campaign spearheaded by a hospitality brand," said Arash Azarbarzin, President, SH Group. "We are continuously dedicated to the 1 Vision and its larger purpose to move the mission forward amongst our team, guests and the larger community."

Earth Day Every Day consists of several brand wide initiatives including a Phone2Action campaign, a speaker series with advocate guest talks and sustainability screenings, establishing Earth advocates amongst our highly engaged team members, a Save Our Shores (SOS) package, statement T-Shirts & a letter writing campaign.

Phone2Action: 1 Hotels will use the Phone2Action platform to provide a digital space where activism can thrive. Through action centers situated in each 1 Hotel lobby the community and guests can educate themselves about various environmental issues, including those in their hometown. Once a person selects the cause on which they'd like to engage, they can easily use email, phone or social media to contact their federal, state and local legislators. This technology offers an opportunity for the 1 Hotels community to engage on issues they care about and become agents of change.

Speaker Series: Each property will host events and talks led by innovators and thought-leaders. Scheduled events include:

1 Brooklyn Bridge: A talk hosted by zero waste advocate Lauren Singer .

. 1 South Beach: Three stories of peace & sustainability: A blueprint on ways to minimize our impact on the planet and maximize it in the world around us - a panel discussion with 3 local experts ( Sarah MacMillan , Anastasia Mikhalochkina and Saira Fida )

Dinner in the Dark: On April 22nd, 1 Hotels' dining outlets will dim the lights for dinner to raise awareness about a more sustainable and responsible future.

Save Our Shores (SOS) Package: Save up to 30% off your stay, plus a $20 credit for guests to use as they wish. 1 Hotels will donate any remaining credit to Natural Resources Defense Council to help protect our oceans and other precious natural resources.

Letter Writing: For the entire year, each room will have digital letters that address environmental issues ready to be sent to Congress and relevant government organizations. By having e-letters already drafted, 1 Hotels is simplifying the first step in making your voice heard.

Statement T-Shirts: 1 Hotels has partnered with designers Knowlita, Timothy Goodman, Baron Von Fancy and But Like Maybe? to create statement t-shirts that will be sold at all properties and online. A portion of proceeds will benefit the NRDC.

Other activities include an Earth Day Festival & Artisanal Market at 1 South Beach, test driving the fully electric BMW i3's at 1 Brooklyn Bridge and participation in March for Science (April) in DC and Climate Change March (October) in NYC.

For more information about all SH Group's properties, please visit www.shgroup.com.

About 1 Hotels:

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on Pier 1, in February 2017, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world also care about it. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships, while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. Additional information can be found at www.1hotels.com.

About SH Group:

SH Group, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan; and Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Abu Dhabi and Doha. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Group is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-hotels-launches-earth-day-every-day-campaign-300631529.html

SOURCE 1 Hotels

Related Links

http://www.1hotels.com

