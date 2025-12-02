1-Hour Comedy Special "Everything Is A Lie" Is Now Streaming on YouTube

Greg Romero Wilson brings his signature wit and unfiltered storytelling to a fast-paced hour that invites viewers to laugh at the contradictions and quirks of modern life.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful voice in stand-up returns with "Everything Is A Lie," the latest 1-hour special from acclaimed comedian and actor Greg Romero Wilson. The production is led by Executive Producer Michael E. Uslan, joined by David Uslan, marking their first venture outside the Batman franchise.

"Everything Is A Lie", now live on YouTube, reveals Greg Romero Wilson at his most raw and candid, blending fearless humor, cultural critique and the unmistakable perspective of a seasoned Gen-X comic who has lived through it all, including a "Widow Maker" heart attack that changed the way he sees the world and informs the honesty of this special. The special presents a fast-paced look at the myths, ironies and daily absurdities that shape modern American life. Wilson guides viewers through stories society embraces without question, inviting audiences to laugh, reflect and question the familiar narratives people often accept without a second thought.

Greg Romero Wilson has built a long-standing presence across the comedy and television landscape. His stand up has appeared on "Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen," "Comedy.TV," VH1's "The Greatest," truTV's "World's Dumbest," and Showtime's "White Boyz in the Hood." His television acting credits include roles on "Modern Family," "The Neighborhood," "Upload," "Law and Order," and additional series across major networks and streaming platforms. Wilson has also brought his comedic voice to feature films, including appearances in "The Hottie and the Nottie" and other character driven projects.

His previous stand-up specials, "Hollywood Legend and Sex Symbol" and "Hindsight Is 2020," showcased his ability to merge personal storytelling with sharp commentary on culture, family and the unpredictable moments of adult life. With "Everything Is a Lie," Wilson advances that approach and delivers his most direct, thoughtful and socially observant work to date. The special is crafted for long time fans and new viewers who appreciate comedy that is fast, fearless and unfiltered.

