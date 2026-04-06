1-i.ai Introduces Free Total Economic Impact Calculator to Help Enterprises Expose Hidden Production AI Costs

One Intelligence (1-i.ai) enables enterprises to operationalize AI at scale through a unified platform that accelerates AI into production while delivering governance, routing, and observability — alongside a Total Economic Impact Calculator to measure cost savings and business impact.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Intelligence today introduced a free Total Economic Impact Calculator designed to help organizations evaluate the financial and operational benefits of standardized AI infrastructure. The calculator builds on 1-i.ai's AI Control Plane, a unified platform designed to help enterprises build, publish, and operate production AI applications with speed, reliability, operational discipline, governance, and visibility from day one.

As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, organizations face a growing gap between building AI systems, operating them reliably at scale, and moving from pilot environments into production. Fragmented agents, applications, workflows, direct model integrations, rising token spend, and limited operational visibility have made AI deployments increasingly difficult to govern, optimize, and scale.

The 1-i.ai platform addresses this challenge by providing a unified control plane for AI applications across providers, models, agents, workflows, governance, and observability across your entire AI ecosystem. For more information or to request a demo of the platform, visit: https://1-i.ai

Industry data reflects a consistent pattern: what is often perceived as a model problem is, in reality, an infrastructure problem.

Survey of over 2,300 enterprise leaders makes this painfully clear:

50%+ of organizations lack visibility across systems

85% of AI initiatives fail to progress beyond pilot stages

70% struggle to move AI into production

93% report that infrastructure modernization directly improves AI success

Fragmentation remains the primary barrier to scaling AI for organizations.

At the same time, enterprise spending on generative AI infrastructure is projected to exceed $140 billion annually within the next few years, increasing pressure on organizations to manage reliability, cost, and vendor complexity.

From Experimentation to Operational Discipline

"AI investments are growing at a rapid pace, and those investments need to be strategic, not surprising" said Deepesh Desai, Founder of 1-i.ai. "Organizations do not just need models and prompts. They need an infrastructure layer that enables AI agents to be built and operated in a unified, consistent, and reliable manner at scale. Our control plane provides that foundation, and the free Total Economic Impact Calculator helps teams quantify that business impact immediately."

Early evaluations indicate that end-to-end build and run using 1-i infrastructure can unlock 15–35% cost optimization opportunities, while significantly reducing engineering overhead and operational complexity.

Introducing the Total Economic Impact Calculator

The 1-i.ai Total Economic Impact Calculator is a free, customer-facing experience designed to help enterprise teams estimate avoidable AI cost across models, agents, and operations. It estimates how much value the 1-i platform can help organizations recover.

The calculator enables teams to model potential savings across:

Model and provider spend optimization opportunities

Engineering time spent and productivity gains

Reliability and incident-response savings and overhead

Governance and compliance overhead reduction

By providing a holistic view, the free calculator goes beyond prompt-level costs to provide a complete view into the true cost of AI operations. The calculator is designed to help organizations innovate with AI faster and move from experimentation to business justification with measurable clarity and confidence.

The calculator is available for free at:

https://1-i.ai/roi

Building and Running AI Like An Infrastructure

By combining development velocity with governance, routing, and observability in a single operating layer, 1-i.ai helps enterprises reduce time-to-market while maintaining control over cost, reliability, and execution.

The 1-i.ai platform enables organizations to:

Build and orchestrate AI workflows and agents across multiple providers

Execute fan-out and fan-in workflows with deterministic behavior

Route dynamically across models based on cost, latency, and reliability

Govern model access and enforce policy controls

Deploy production-ready AI applications with stable input/output contracts

Connect existing systems and tools through a unified ingress interface

Gain real-time visibility into cost, latency, and performance across applications.

By consolidating orchestration, routing, governance, and observability into a single operating layer, the platform allows teams to move beyond fragmented integrations and operate AI as a managed system rather than a collection of isolated services.

Together, the platform and calculator provide organizations with both the operational foundation and the economic visibility required to scale AI with confidence.

The 1-i.ai AI Control Plane platform is now available for enterprises, enterprise design partners, pilots, and production deployments.

For more information or to request a demo of the 1-i.ai platform, visit:

https://1-i.ai

The free Total Economic Impact Calculator is available now at https://1-i.ai/roi, and the platform demos can be requested at https://1-i.ai.

Media Contact: Deepesh Desai, Founder, [email protected]

About One Intelligence (1-i.ai)

One Intelligence (1-i.ai) is the AI Control Plane for enterprise AI applications.

The platform enables organizations to build, publish, and operate AI workloads with deterministic execution, policy enforcement, routing control, and full cost and performance visibility in one unified system. Enterprises don't just need better models. They need operational control.

Our belief is simple: innovation should move fast, but never without clarity.

Velocity should scale, but never without trust.

Our goal is to help enterprises to scale AI with control and confidence.

Build AI like infrastructure. Run AI like infrastructure.

SOURCE One Intelligence