1 In 4 Workers May Leave Their Job In 2022

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Resignation isn't going anywhere, according to new research released by Ecsell Institute. Based on a survey of hundreds of employees working for companies throughout the U.S., 25% of employees carry a moderate to high risk of leaving their jobs within the next year.

Ecsell Institute found a silver lining in the data: managers have a great deal of ability to retain their teams. Only 15% of those who report to a high-performing manager are at risk of leaving, versus 66% of those who report to a low-performing manager. Managers of respondents who were at a low risk of quitting shared characteristics of being: