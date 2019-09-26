1 in 6 Seniors Are Working Well Past the Age of 65, ValuePenguin.com Finds

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More seniors are remaining employed well after hitting retirement age of 65, a ValuePenguin.com study has found. For Americans over 75, the labor force participation rate has nearly doubled over the last 20 years.

ValuePenguin.com's analysis also found that occupations requiring very specific trade skills, such as embalmers and leather repairmen, employ the largest percentage of seniors, and that among the 100 largest cities in the country, some cities had a disproportionately large population of seniors in the workforce.

Key Findings:

More Seniors Prefer to Delay Retirement: The labor force participation rate for the 65-74 age group alone has increased by nine percentage points, from 18% to 27%, in the past 20 years. For the 75+ group, the labor force participation rate nearly doubled over the same time period.

To identify where seniors are working and why they may be delaying retirement, ValuePenguin.com analysts looked at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2018 Current Population Survey in conjunction with U.S. Census Bureau 2013-2017 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates (Population 65 years and over in the United States), as well as ValuePenguin.com's own research on insurance costs and the average amount of savings among seniors.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/seniors-work-well-past-retirement-age

Where are the most seniors staying in the workforce? Metro area 65+ Seniors In the Workforce Average Household Income for 65+ residents Annual housing costs for 65+ residents 65+ residents with a Bachelor's degree or higher Washington D.C. 24.90% $97,902 $21,972 41.50% Bridgeport, Connecticut 24.30% $57,488 $22,668 14.50% Boston, Massachusetts 22.70% $102,621 $23,472 28.80% Omaha, Nebraska 22.30% $52,080 $15,372 29.50% Austin, Texas 21.10% $66,494 $19,572 42.90% Dallas, Texas 21.10% $70,729 $15,888 32.50% Salt Lake City, Utah 21.10% $70,483 $15,972 42.20% Denver, Colorado 20.70% $59,601 $17,304 38.60% Houston, Texas 20.40% $67,766 $15,672 30.70% San Francisco, California 20.00% $83,216 $30,324 36.10% Baltimore, Maryland 19.90% $59,132 $14,556 21.00% Honolulu, Hawaii 19.80% $78,984 $26,340 28.90% Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 19.60% $44,607 $14,964 23.60% Philadelphia 19.50% $44,868 $18,612 17.80% Nashville, Tennessee 19.40% $43,946 $14,436 25.40%

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com , like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

