1 in 6 US employees addicted to ultra-processed foods, Lifesum finds

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Lifesum , the leading global healthy eating platform, reveals that 1 in 6 US employees consider themselves addicted to ultra-processed food (UPF).

This follows the world's largest review published in the BMJ , which showed that UPFs are linked to higher risks of cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, adverse mental health and early death.

"Introducing informative warning labels on specific ultra-processed foods can empower individuals to make more conscious dietary decisions. Additionally, employers can foster healthier workplace environments by implementing strategies like nutrition education and promoting access to healthier foods," said Signe Svanfeldt, lead nutritionist at Lifesum.

UPFs, including snacks, packaged baked goods, sugary cereals, and ready meals, often lack essential nutrients and are typically high in added sugar, fat, and salt.

UPF Addiction at Work

Based on a survey of 5,000, the findings reveal that one in six US employees consider themselves addicted to UPFs. This underscores the prevalence and severity of UPF addiction within the workplace, highlighting the need for interventions to address unhealthy eating habits.

Yes: 16.9%

No: 83.1%

How Often UPFs are Consumed

The vast majority of US employees (85.4%) consume UPFs at least once a week, with one-fifth (20.5%) consuming UPFs daily.

Daily: 20.5%

Once a week: 17.8%

Twice a week: 24.5%

3-4 times a week: 22.6%

Never: 14.6%

Reasons for Consuming UPFs

Convenience is key, emphasizing the need for employers to provide accessible healthy meal options and encourage employees to take time to eat a proper lunch rather than snacking between meetings. Stress plays a significant role, underscoring the link between emotional well-being and dietary choices.

Convenience: 32.5%

Stress: 25.8%

Time constraints: 15.2%

Social snaking: 11.5%

Affordability: 9.5%

Personal preference: 5.5%

UPFs and Mood Regulation

74.5% of US employees claim that UPFs had a negative impact on mood regulation at work, which emphasizes the need to consider the psychological effects of food choices.

Yes: 74.5%

No: 25.5%

UPFs and Energy Levels

78.6% acknowledged that UPFs had a negative impact on energy levels at work, which underscores the importance of considering the nutritional quality of food choices for sustaining energy and productivity throughout the working day.

Yes: 78.6%

No: 21.4%

UPFs and Cognitive Function

62.3% of US employees acknowledged that UPFs had a negative impact on their cognitive function at work, which suggests a growing awareness of the link between diet and brain health.

Yes: 62.3%

No: 37.7%

SOURCE Lifesum