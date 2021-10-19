1 in 8 Fatal Car Crashes since 2010 Involved Teens, but Fatalities fell by 14%

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young drivers aged 15-20 were involved in 1 in every 8 fatal crashes over the past decade, according to a new ValuePenguin.com analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). And while the number is still worryingly high - the yearly number of fatal crashes involving the youngest drivers has fallen since 2010.

Drivers aged 15 to 20 were behind the wheel in 13% of fatal auto crashes in the past decade and accounted for 10% of Americans killed in deadly crashes. From 2010 to 2019 - the latest year of data available - young drivers were behind the wheel in 41,187 fatal crashes.

Nebraska, Utah, Kansas, Idaho and Montana topped the country for the highest percentage of fatal crashes with young drivers behind the wheel since 2010. Maryland, Hawaii, Rhode Island and New Jersey had the lowest percentage of fatal crashes with young drivers behind the wheel since 2010

Additionally Nebraska, Missouri, Montana, Idaho and Kansas also had the largest share of 15-20 year old fatalities in car crashes. In Delaware, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Nevada, and Oregon this age range accounted for 8-9% of roadway fatalities, the lowest in the U.S.

Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, North Dakota and New York saw the steepest drop in young and teen driver fatalities over the past decade - fatalities here have fallen a tremendous 43% to 54% since 2010. Nevada, Alaska and Oregon saw teen driver fatalities increase 29% to 58% since 2010.

According to Andrew Hurst, Insurance Data analyst at ValuePenguin.com, "On National Teen Driver safety week - these findings underscore the importance of educating teens and young drivers about safe driving." He adds, "In addition to safety, young drivers face steep financial penalties for unsafe driving. In addition to costly repairs, an 18-year-old driver's car insurance rates will increase by an average of 253% after an accident."

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/car-accidents-young-drivers

ValuePenguin researchers calculated the number of deaths and fatal crashes involving young people ages 15 to 20 as drivers and passengers. This analysis covers 2010 to 2019 — the most recently available data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). Analysts also looked at insurance rate data for 18-year-old drivers before and after an accident. These rates were publicly sourced from insurer filings.

How Does Your State Fare for Teen Driver Fatalities? State Young Drivers'

Share of fatal

crashes Young Drivers and

Passengers' Share of

deaths Increase/Decrease

in Fatal Crashes

Nebraska 16.30% 13% -3% Utah 16.00% 11% -9% Kansas 15.70% 12% -27% Idaho 15% 12% -13% North Dakota 14% 10% -47% Iowa 14% 12% -43% Minnesota 14% 10% -41% South Dakota 14% 11% -33% Ohio 14% 11% -28% Indiana 14% 11% -22% Oklahoma 14% 11% -21% Mississippi 14% 11% -19% Michigan 14% 10% -18% Alabama 14% 11% -18% Wisconsin 14% 10% -11% Missouri 14% 12% -8% Texas 14% 11% -5% Montana 14% 12% 7% Colorado 14% 11% 16% Pennsylvania 13% 10% -38% Washington 13% 11% -31% North Carolina 13% 10% -27% Louisiana 13% 11% -25% Illinois 13% 10% -21% South Carolina 13% 10% -17% Georgia 13% 10% -7% New Mexico 13% 10% 6% Tennessee 13% 10% 6% Alaska 13% 11% 43% Maine 12% 11% -54% New Hampshire 12% 10% -53% West Virginia 12% 9% -40% Kentucky 12% 9% -38% Virginia 12% 10% -22% Wyoming 12% 10% -13% Delaware 12% 8% 0% Florida 12% 9% 7% California 12% 11% 8% Arkansas 12% 10% 11% Arizona 12% 10% 16% Rhode Island 11% 9% -50% New York 11% 10% -43% Massachusetts 11% 10% -42% Vermont 11% 11% -33% New Jersey 11% 9% -20% Connecticut 11% 10% 7% Nevada 11% 9% 29% Oregon 11% 9% 58% Maryland 10% 10% -23% Hawaii 10% 12% -21% District of Columbia 7% 12% Insufficient Data

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com and its parent company, LendingTree® (NASDAQ: TREE), have a common mission: to empower consumers with tools, information, and resources to help them make smarter, more informed financial decisions.

