1 in Central America: Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo Wins Top Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo is thrilled to announce that it has been honored as a winner in the 2024 Condé Nast Readers' Choice Awards, securing the prestigious title of #1 Resort in Central America. This recognition underscores the exceptional experiences and outstanding service that the Resort consistently delivers.

"We are immensely proud to receive this recognition from Condé Nast Traveler," said Ian Robert Ciappara, General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo. "This award reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our passion for providing unparalleled experiences in one of the world's most stunning destinations. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our guests, our team and stakeholders for their support and for sharing their experiences with us."

The Condé Nast Readers' Choice Awards are among the most respected honors in the travel industry, celebrating the best in luxury travel, hospitality, and experiences, as voted by travelers from around the globe. Being named a winner is a testament to the dedication and passion of the Resort team.

Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, exceptional service, and a variety of enriching experiences designed to connect guests with the captivating landscape of Costa Rica. Guests can indulge in exquisite dining at the stunning Virador Beach Club, which features an Eastern Mediterranean menu paired with breathtaking ocean views. The resort also offers rejuvenating wellness treatments, such as sound healing at the Wellness Shala, alongside thrilling adventures like ziplining through the lush canopy, ensuring that every detail is curated to provide a truly memorable stay.

Join Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo this festive season with a plethora of dynamic events and signature activations along with adventurous offerings. Guest can experience more of the Resort with select offers.

