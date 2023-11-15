1 Matchmaker in the US Announces Live Dating Show with Bravo and Netflix Stars

Marysol Patton, Jackie Goldschneider, and Marshall Glaze open up about their relationships and bring on fellow TV stars to do the same on Tawkify Live, a new series from Tawkify coming January 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marysol Patton (RHOM, RHUGT), Jackie Goldschneider (RHONJ) and Marshall Glaze (Love is Blind) are opening up about their relationships and getting honest about the trials and tribulations of dating on Tawkify Live, a new series with Tawkify , the top matchmaking service in the US.

Tawkify Live will launch on Tawkify's Instagram January 2024, and each host will have 4-8 dedicated episodes. Tawkify Live will talk all things dating and relationships with Marysol, Jackie and Marshall giving exclusive insight into their current relationships and past dating lives. Watch as they interview their friends, share dating and relationships tips, stories, and strategies for success, and have lots of fun playing games. It's your favorite stars, totally unfiltered like you've never seen before.

Each host will bring on guests from other hit reality and dating shows, including Alexia Nepola (RHOM + RHUGT), Lindsay Hubbard (Summer House), Dorinda Medley (RHONY), Ciara Miller (Summer House), Meghan King (RHOC), Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell (Love is Blind) and more still being confirmed.

Tawkify's membership benefits go far beyond matchmaking. In addition to Tawkify Live, Tawkify's Managing Director Adam Cohen Aslatei hosts events like fireside chats, webinars and Q&As with other celebrities and dating experts, like Patti Stanger, Nick Viall, and Candace Bushnell. With a focus on relationship wellness, Tawkify's programming helps members gain the tools to find success in dating and relationships. All Tawkify members have a matchmaker and a dating coach, and all dates are vetted, background checked, and matched for complete compatibility. All dates are fully planned, and when coaching is paired with matchmaking, dating success increases by as much as 50%. Tawkify boasts a staggering 80% success rate for clients.

Tawkify is the top matchmaking service in the US, with over one million members. Tawkify is focused on relationship wellness, helping clients get ready for love, find love, and maintain a healthy relationship, by including services and ideals such as relationship coaching and focusing on personal growth within dating. They've found that people who utilize the coaching have a 50% increase in success - and learn to be better at dating as they learn more about themselves. Tawkify also aims to shatter stigmas that matchmaking should be so exclusive and expensive it becomes unattainable.

